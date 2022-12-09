Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls small business reaches 10,000 meals sent to kids in need
Another person is giving back over the weekend. One Sioux Falls man has turned his hobby of woodworking into meals for kids.
KELOLAND TV
Snow removal workers paid big for tough job
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Steve Whitman is the president of Yard Smart, a Sioux Falls landscaping and snow removal company. Most of the year Whitman has a staff of around three full-time employees. During the winter, however, that can grow to around 20 seasonal workers. Whitman says that...
Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future
A $100 million investment in the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo building would translate into another 100 days of use each year and another half-million dollars in economic impact for the Sioux Falls area. Those figures represented just a few of the conclusions from a consultant who presented to a Monday meeting of the Minnehaha County […] The post Consultant: $100 million Expo building replacement would secure fairgrounds future appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 11th
SIOUX FALL, SD (KELO) — The ACE Academy in Sioux Fall is hosting a Kids’ Holiday Market from 1-4 p.m. Items in the market are priced at just $5 so children can experience gift giving at an affordable rate. While the kids are shopping, adults are invited to enjoy refreshments and shop at the bake sale. There will also be photos with Santa Claus. Admission is free.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
KELOLAND TV
How to prepare for this week’s rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our above-freezing temperatures are helping melt some of the snow that fell last week. And with rain in the forecast for this week, neighborhoods across KELOLAND could get plenty soggy and slushy and filled with standing water. To help you prepare for next week’s...
KELOLAND TV
Major winter storm to strike KELOLAND this week
Winter storm headlines continue to expand in KELOLAND. New today are the counties in northeast SD and SW MN. We expect a large amount of mixed precipitation with this storm north and east of Sioux Falls, so icing may become a problem starting Monday night into Tuesday. Folks west of the James Valley have a very high chance of heavy snow, with high chances of over 1 foot in portions of KELOLAND yet to be determined.
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: December 10th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean is celebrating World Food Day with a benefit lunch buffet. Serving time goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Diners are requested to make a $10 minimum donation with all the proceeds going to Feeding South Dakota. Vendors will be selling...
KELOLAND TV
Local grocer not giving up after attack on store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayder Hayyawi’s father was a truck driver for the U.S. Army in Iraq. When the military left the region in 2011, so did the family. Eventually, they ended up in Sioux Falls. Hayyawi spent most of his childhood in Najaf, a city of...
KELOLAND TV
Wild cards that could make big impact on the weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This major storm system is grabbing a lot of attention in the forecast. As usual, there is a number of complicated factors worth noting. First on my list, lightning and thunder. Take a look at our Futurecast lightning timeline starting tonight. You can see the yellow bands indicating where there’s enough instability to support a strike or two lightning. When that happens, snow, sleet, or freezing rain rates go up locally in a hurry. Don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
KELOLAND TV
Shedding the pounds through hard work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays and losing weight don’t often go hand-in-hand. But, one Sioux Falls woman has dropped the pounds, and is keeping off the weight, through hard work and help from others. A snowstorm wasn’t enough to prevent Brenda Girouard from making it to...
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
kelo.com
What to do with trees already heavy with snow as we prepare for more weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we prepare for the next round of winter weather, you might be wondering what to do with your evergreen trees if they are heavy with snow and ice from last week. Daemon Coughlin, from Oakridge Nursery and Landscaping in Brandon, recommends leaving the trees alone. He says trying to remove the weight often creates more damage then what you’re protecting them from. The trees are already stressed from the cold and being weighted down, messing with them could break more branches. Coughlin reminds trees in the mountains can have feet of snow dumped on them and manage to spring back with a thaw.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Victim struck by car, assaulted & robbed by driver
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man was walking in the street and had a run-in with a car before he was assaulted and robbed by the driver. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday around 1:30 p.m., the victim was walking in the street since the sidewalks on E. 10th St. were full of snow. A passing car’s side mirror struck the victim, but the victim kept walking. Once the victim entered a parking lot, the driver of the car who hit the victim began to assault the victim physically and stole the victim’s wallet.
dakotanewsnow.com
Developing: Car rolls on I-29 in northbound median
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car rolled on I-29 in the northbound median. The accident happened at mile marker 91. Authorities have not said whether or not anyone sustained injuries. This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
kelo.com
Brookings counterfeitter indicted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There will be coal in the stocking of a Brookings man. Julian Huffman, age 27, was indicted for two counts of Making Counterfeit U.S. Currency and two counts of Passing Counterfeit U.S. Currency. The Indictment alleges that between on or about September 9, 2022,...
KELOLAND TV
Snow crews working double-time to clear roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers had to take it slow Friday morning after Thursday night’s storm left more than 9 inches of snow on some Sioux Falls streets. It is a familiar sight across Sioux Falls. Snow plows heading into neighborhoods to clear roads of several inches...
