FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Holiday happenings in December
Looking for some Holiday cheer? There is plenty of that happening in Billings for the month of December. Here is a list of events to check out over the holidays. Located at 2100 Shiloh Rd. Cookie Party at Thirsty Brewing Co. December 22 from 4 pm – 10 pm.
catcountry1029.com
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
alternativemissoula.com
What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?
Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.
yourbigsky.com
Santa Claus is coming to town; Sleigh at Billings Doubletree Sunday
Santa just gave us a ring from the North Pole to let us know he’ll be dropping by the DoubleTree in downtown Billings Sunday!. You know he’s making a list and checking it twice!. He’ll be at the Billings downtown Doubletree from 1-3pm December 11 in the Christmas...
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
Billings couple hopes sober homes will help put addicts back on track
Two of the homes are for men only, one is for women only, and the fourth is for families dealing with addiction.
We Visited the Haunted Billings Station in Montana – Here’s What We Found
After reading “Haunted Montana” by Karen Stevens about the most interesting locations across this Montana city, I decided to venture out into Billings to see if I could find some ghostly spirits living in our town. Stevens mentions in her book she visited Billings back in 1999, and...
yourbigsky.com
Take ‘The Polar Plunge’ for Special Olympics
You can make the difference for local Special Olympics organizations and schools by jumping, running, or even slowly crawling into the frigid and icy waters in Montana. The signature event is happening at REI in Billings Saturday, December 10th. The first Polar Plunge was held in Whitefish, Montana in 1999...
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
Brand new car: SUV winner announced in Billings Education Foundation raffle
The winner of a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was drawn Friday at Denny Menholt Chevrolet during the Billings Education Foundation's fifth annual SUV raffle.
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
yourbigsky.com
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
montanarightnow.com
Tester, VA undersecretary huddle with Montana veterans about PACT Act
The VA undersecretary for health said Friday the agency was ramping up to reach out to Montana’s veterans, hoping they will use the new PACT Act to help them with benefits they were promised, improving health care in the community and expanding access to mental health care. Dr. Shereef...
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
