NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A potent winter storm is moving out of New Mexico tonight. It will leave behind bitterly cold temperatures all week. A strong cold front swept across New Mexico Monday. This was the focus for the heaviest of the snow as it pushed east through the state. Now that the front has made it into eastern New Mexico, the moisture along the front is tapering off. Most of the snow will come to an end later tonight, but Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue overnight for the Sacramento and Gila Mountains and southwest New Mexico where an area of moderate snow will develop early Tuesday morning. Icy conditions will be possible along I-10 if this band of snow develops.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO