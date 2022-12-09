Read full article on original website
Related
States are letting people ban themselves from owning a gun
Little-known laws allow residents to ban themselves from owning guns. But do they work?
KRQE News 13
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
KRQE News 13
Florida COVID data critic reaches agreement on felony charge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida health department data manager charged with illegally accessing state computers after she publicly accused officials of wanting to make COVID-19 statistics look less dire has reached an agreement with prosecutors that should result in the case being dropped. Rebekah Jones, who...
KRQE News 13
Special election to replace McEachin in House set for February
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Monday scheduled a special election for Feb. 21 to replace the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D). McEachin, who was first elected to represent Virginia’s 4th Congressional District in 2016, died at the age of 61 late last month after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
KRQE News 13
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation
Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused …. Trial delayed for New Mexico police chief accused of impersonation. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana …. Christmas car display brings holiday cheer to Ventana Ranch neighborhood. Group prepares...
New Mexico chef highlights biscochito on national television
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman not only got to showcase her baking skills on national television but got to show off something special. The food is known as New Mexico’s cookie. Chef Marie Yniguez is no stranger to the spotlight, showcasing her skills on the Food Network’s cooking show, “Chopped”. “It’s exciting no matter […]
Child found in Florida home with 300 rats ‘roaming freely,’ deputies say
A Citrus County woman was arrested after deputies said they found a child living among hundreds of animals in unsanitary conditions.
State looking towards billions in new legislative spending
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is expecting billions of dollars of new money to spend when the legislature meets next month. Lawmakers are already looking at what to do with it. “Leaders have opportunities to make once-in-a-lifetime investments for the state in things like water, rural health, broadband, cyber security – just to name a […]
New Mexico offering middle school through high school algebra tutoring
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is offering tutoring for students struggling with math coming out of the pandemic. The New Mexico Public Education Department will tutor 8th-grade through senior high school students in Algebra I, starting in January. Students will meet online three times a week through April. The state says it hopes to help […]
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.
KRQE News 13
All Faith Children’s Advocacy Center helps heal kids and Families in Crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Faiths Children’s Advocacy Center is a behavioral health agency that’s been serving the community since 1956. Helping families who are dealing with trauma. They have serve families and children of New Mexico who come from traumatic backgrounds. They provide trained therapists who...
KRQE News 13
Bitter cold settles in behind winter storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A potent winter storm is moving out of New Mexico tonight. It will leave behind bitterly cold temperatures all week. A strong cold front swept across New Mexico Monday. This was the focus for the heaviest of the snow as it pushed east through the state. Now that the front has made it into eastern New Mexico, the moisture along the front is tapering off. Most of the snow will come to an end later tonight, but Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue overnight for the Sacramento and Gila Mountains and southwest New Mexico where an area of moderate snow will develop early Tuesday morning. Icy conditions will be possible along I-10 if this band of snow develops.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm ends but leaves the cold behind
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A potent winter storm is moving out of New Mexico tonight. It will leave behind cold temperatures all week though. A strong cold front is sweeping across New Mexico Monday. This has been the focus for the heaviest of the snow as it pushes east through the state. Now that the front has made it into eastern New Mexico, the moisture along the front is tapering off. Most of the snow will come to an end later tonight, but Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue overnight for the Sangre de Cristo, Sacramento, Gila, and far southwest mountains.
KRQE News 13
Winter storm brings snow, rain and strong winds Monday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast and east-central New Mexico are waking up to dense fog this morning. Dense fog advisories are in effect until around 11 AM. Santa Rosa, Roswell, Carlsbad and Hobbs have been seeing zero to one mile visibility throughout the early morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up dry and partly to mostly cloudy, but snow will move into western New Mexico by around 8 AM.
Comments / 0