Vikings vs. Lions: 5 matchups to watch in Week 14

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings only had three divisional games in the first twelve, but they finish the stretch run with three games in the NFC North in the final five, but all three of them are on the road.

The first of those matchups comes at Ford Field in Detroit as they take on the Motor City Kitties in the Lions. They have won four of their last five games and played some really good football since starting 1-6.

The matchup is fascinating, as the Vikings are currently underdogs to a 5-7 team despite being 10-2, but betting odds only mean so much in rivalry games. Here are five matchups to watch this Sunday afternoon.

Justin Jefferson vs. Lions secondary

In the first meeting between these two in week three, the Lions did everything they could to sell out and stop Justin Jefferson. The idea was to force everyone else on the Vikings’ offense to beat them and it nearly worked. Jefferson was held to three catches for 14 yards and the Vikings needed a touchdown in the last minute.

How will the Lions try and stop the superstar? Will they sell out to stop him like they did earlier in the season or will they try to play coverage across the board?

T.J. Hockenson vs. His old team

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) makes a catch for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

On the day of the trade deadline, the Vikings and the Lions made the biggest blockbuster sending T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota. When he got to Minnesota, the Vikings had as many wins (six) as the Lions had in any singular season he was with the team. When Hockenson came to Minnesota, it’s one of the reasons why he was excited.

“That’s really what we’re here to do is go somewhere and win some games. That’s kind of the first time I’ve been able to say that.”

Seeing Hockenson against his former team will give him a reason for wanting to play well.

Jared Goff vs. Vikings pass defense

Dec 5, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Myles Dorn (46) knocks the football out of the hand of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) causing a fumble during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have played really well since the two teams made the trade for Hockenson. They have gone 4-1 and Goff has played really well. Goff has thrown for seven touchdowns to just one interception during that stretch and has started to raise some questions as to whether the Lions should stick with Goff or draft a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks. In the first matchup, Goff threw for 277 yards, one touchdown and one interception with the interception coming on the final drive. The question will be if Goff can continue his solid play against an opportunistic Vikings defense.

Vikings pass rush vs. Lions offensive line

Apc Packvsvikings 0911221301djp

The Vikings’ pass rush has been meh over the last few weeks. Even with both Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter being top 10 in the NFL in pressures per PFF, the Vikings have only had 39 total in the last three weeks. The Lions could potentially be without left tackle Taylor Decker and center Frank Ragnow, as they were both limited with injuries on Friday. The best route to beating the Lions would be to attack the quarterback.

Dan Campbell vs. Clock management

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches his team from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

The Lions have been really good so far this year but they could be in a better spot if head coach Dan Campbell was better with clock management. There wasn’t a better example than against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. He didn’t run down the clock enough at the end and that allowed Josh Allen to drive the ball down and get the win at the end of that game. Watching how he handles the clock will be a big key in this game, as the Vikings have done a great job capitalizing on situational football.

