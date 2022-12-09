ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police blotter: Older adults, juveniles targeted in recent crimes

A robbery, a shooting and a home invasion were reported this week in the Sixth District, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the victims are in their 60s, and two are juveniles. Three men robbed a 67-year-old man on Loyola Avenue near the Pontchartrain Expressway early Wednesday...
CENTRAL, LA
cenlanow.com

NOPD officer dies at Gentilly home, ruled ‘unclassified death’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police officer died following a shooting at a home in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were called to a home on Touro Street, about a block from Fillmore Avenue in Gentilly around 8:30 a.m. Police say the original call was for a wellness check.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'

A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater

Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Bywater shooting, New Orleans police say

A 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Bywater area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 a.m. in the 900 block of Louisa Street (map), which is between Burgundy and North Rampart streets. He died at the scene. His name...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes

New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy