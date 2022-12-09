Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
Man dies after Seventh Ward shooting Wednesday
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left one person dead in the Seventh Ward on Wednesday.
Police say this car could be connected to New Orleans Dollar Tree quadruple shooting
After four people, including two minors, were wounded in a shooting outside a New Orleans Dollar Tree last week, police have released pictures of another vehicle believed to have been involved.
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Older adults, juveniles targeted in recent crimes
A robbery, a shooting and a home invasion were reported this week in the Sixth District, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the victims are in their 60s, and two are juveniles. Three men robbed a 67-year-old man on Loyola Avenue near the Pontchartrain Expressway early Wednesday...
Woman wounded in Central City shooting Tuesday
She was taken to the hospital by EMS but her condition was not released.
cenlanow.com
NOPD officer dies at Gentilly home, ruled ‘unclassified death’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A police officer died following a shooting at a home in New Orleans, officials announced Tuesday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were called to a home on Touro Street, about a block from Fillmore Avenue in Gentilly around 8:30 a.m. Police say the original call was for a wellness check.
NOPD on scene of St. Roch shooting, one man wounded
At about 8:18 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Mandeville Street where they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
NOLA.com
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly, chief says: 'It's a bad day'
A nine-year New Orleans Police Department veteran and mother of two was found dead from a gunshot wound in a Gentilly home Tuesday in the second violent death to wrack the NOPD in as many weeks, officials said. Top police brass, chaplains and city officials -- including Mayor LaToya Cantrell...
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NOPD: Man caught on camera robbing New Orleans business
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.
NOPD: Man found fatally shot in St. Claude overnight
A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Bywater shooting, New Orleans police say
A 63-year-old man was killed in an overnight shooting in the Bywater area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:37 a.m. in the 900 block of Louisa Street (map), which is between Burgundy and North Rampart streets. He died at the scene. His name...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Police Department officers complain of 'favoritism' and 'nepotism' in new survey
A new survey of New Orleans Police Department officers found that the vast majority of those who responded are dissatisfied with the department, with several complaining of an unfair promotion process. When given a chance to provide additional information about their responses to the survey, 18 respondents mentioned favoritism, cronyism...
NOLA.com
Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes
New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
NOLA.com
Relatives find Killona woman dead, children injured after tornado destroys neighborhood
After a freight train of a twister barreled down her street in Killona and flipped her trailer onto its side, Audrey Mitchell was inspecting the damage Wednsday afternoon when she overheard Allison Raymond’s 10-year-old grandson desperately calling out for help. Raymond, 56, was Mitchell's godmother, and lived about a...
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
NOLA.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
