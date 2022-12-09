ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

‘One Tree Hill’ Star Bevin Prince Breaks Down In First Interview Since Husband Killed By Lightning

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpVeB_0jdDJVBG00
Image Credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Bevin Prince finally spoke out after losing her husband five months ago in a bizarre accident. The former One Tree Hill actress sat down in her first televised interview since William Friend was killed by lightning during a boating excursion in North Carolina. “I’m just so proud. I’m so proud that I got to do life with him,” she told ABC News on Friday, Dec. 9. “He was one of the the funniest people I’ve ever met in my life, by far. He lit up every single room he came into. You never forgot when you met Will Friend.”

A day before the 4th of July, Bevin and William were visiting with family on a lake near their home in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. The star recalled a storm approaching, but said it wasn’t too alarming at first. “We look up and we can see the storm in a distance,” she noted. “But we’d been there so many times, and there was no urgency for anyone to get off the water at that tie. We were watching it.”

In a flash, everything changed, according to Bevin, as she and her dad jumped to another boat just as William was struck by lightning. “It was instant,” she said. “They rushed over to him and, at the time, a police boat happened to be coming by, so they moved him over to the police boat quickly. And from what I’ve heard, you know, spent a lot of time and care trying to resuscitate him.”

In what some would call a wild coincidence, but what Bevin calls “divinity,” the actress went onto say, “Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, ‘If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be.’ And then it happened. I believe it was really his time.” To prove her point, she added, “He was 33 years old. It was July 3 and I believe the exact time that the lightning struck was 3:13 p.m. So knowing that all the resources were there to potentially save him, I have to believe that something bigger beyond me was calling him.”

At the time of the tragedy, Bevin’s co-star Sophia Bush shared a photo of Bevin and William on her Instagram story. In the caption, Sophia wrote, “Heartbroken and at a loss. Our family is grieving for one of our own. Please lift up @bevinaprince in whatever way you are able. Show her the love she deserves; the love her husband always showed her.”

As fans know, the former co-stars rose to fame in 2003, when the hugely popular show debuted. It ended nearly 10 years later, in 2012. Bevin and William wouldn’t get hitched until 2016, however, when they wed in Turks & Caicos.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy

"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
E! News

Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Estate SUED For $2 Million By Woman Who Says Her Turtle Was Almost Killed In Deadly Crash

Anne Heche's estate is being sued over the fiery car wreck that resulted in injuries leading to the actress' death. Three months after Heche's sudden passing, the woman whose home she crashed into has filed a lawsuit against the movie star's estate, claiming she and her pets — including a tortoise — have nowhere to live after the fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. In the newly filed lawsuit, Lynne Mishele made it clear — she's still traumatized by the car crash that ended with the actress' vehicle and Lynne's home engulfed in flames.She said she's triggered by loud noises and scared...
New York Post

School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report

The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Page Six

Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth

Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
thebrag.com

Robert Irwin opens up about ‘devastating’ family issues

Things got emotional when Robert Irwin stopped by The Project over the weekend. Steve Irwin’s conservationist son was guest host on Sunday, joining the show to talk about a wide range of topics including the Socceroos’ heroic 2022 World Cup run. Irwin also discussed the serious subject of...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized. Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
273K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy