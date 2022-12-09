Winter weather has arrived and there are plenty of upcoming outdoor events to celebrate the new year! Several Idaho State Parks are hosting a First Day Hikes (Jan 1) event as well as the annual Free Ski/Winter Access Day (Jan 7). A full list of events can be found below. Some details are still being arranged, please contact the parks directly for latest and most up-to-date information.

