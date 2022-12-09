Read full article on original website
Related
idaho.gov
Low-level flights to occur across the Magic Valley Region to assess big game populations
Wildlife biologists from the Magic Valley Region will be conducting low level helicopter flights across southern Idaho over the next several weeks. It is anticipated that the flights will continue into late January 2023. Biologists use winter-time flights to survey big game since wildlife is concentrated on their traditional winter...
idaho.gov
Upcoming Winter Events with Idaho Parks and Recreation
Winter weather has arrived and there are plenty of upcoming outdoor events to celebrate the new year! Several Idaho State Parks are hosting a First Day Hikes (Jan 1) event as well as the annual Free Ski/Winter Access Day (Jan 7). A full list of events can be found below. Some details are still being arranged, please contact the parks directly for latest and most up-to-date information.
Comments / 0