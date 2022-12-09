ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

idaho.gov

Upcoming Winter Events with Idaho Parks and Recreation

Winter weather has arrived and there are plenty of upcoming outdoor events to celebrate the new year! Several Idaho State Parks are hosting a First Day Hikes (Jan 1) event as well as the annual Free Ski/Winter Access Day (Jan 7). A full list of events can be found below. Some details are still being arranged, please contact the parks directly for latest and most up-to-date information.
