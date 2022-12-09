(Glenwood) -- After weeks of searching, Mills County has a new county attorney. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors appointed DeShawne Bird-Sell to fill the vacancy left by Naeda Elliott's resignation last month. Bird-Sell ran as a write-in candidate in the November general elections, but Elliott--whose name was left on the ballot--was the top votegetter. A lifelong Mills County resident currently practicing in Glenwood, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law School in 2000. Married and the mother of four children, Bird-Sell is past president of Rotary, and a board member for such organizations as LTD, Mentoring for Heart, Mills County Love Tree, Glenwood Community School Foundation, Glenwood Chamber of Commerce and others. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News Bird-Sell is no stranger to the county, and the legal community.

MILLS COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO