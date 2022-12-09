Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Chantel Hartson, 54, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
James "Jim" Allen Pedersen, 70, Shelby Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Pedersen family in honor of James to be designated at a later date and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Michael James Pelzer, age 67, Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.
kmaland.com
Brian S. Schebaum, 53, Westboro, Missouri
There is no visitation at the funeral home. The family will receive friends after the interment at the Westboro Fire House. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
kmaland.com
Larry Paul Stepp, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:, Memorial Service and InurnmentName: Larry Paul SteppPronunciation: Age: 74From: T…
kmaland.com
Art project highlighting history, icons of Mills County communities
(Glenwood) -- One Glenwood-based artist hopes a new project captures the essence of all the communities in Mills County. That's according to artist and Glenwood resident Emily McQueen, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program recently to detail her community artwork project she has been working on with the newly named Mills County Chamber of Commerce. A Portland, Oregon native, McQueen graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2004 and moved to Glenwood with her husband five years ago. McQueen says the community "doodle" project got started after Chamber Executive Director Jennie Rubek approached her to highlight the county's eight individual communities and the Loess Hills.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/13): Harlan, Atlantic, Creston win tight battles
(KMAland) -- Harlan, Atlantic & Creston won tight games against conference foes, F-M knocked off Sidney, AHSTW’s Ellie Peterson broke a school record, Paige Klocke led G-R with 30 in a win & much more from KMAland girls hoops on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below, sorted by...
kmaland.com
Mills County board backs Bird-Sell as county attorney
(Glenwood) -- After weeks of searching, Mills County has a new county attorney. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors appointed DeShawne Bird-Sell to fill the vacancy left by Naeda Elliott's resignation last month. Bird-Sell ran as a write-in candidate in the November general elections, but Elliott--whose name was left on the ballot--was the top votegetter. A lifelong Mills County resident currently practicing in Glenwood, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law School in 2000. Married and the mother of four children, Bird-Sell is past president of Rotary, and a board member for such organizations as LTD, Mentoring for Heart, Mills County Love Tree, Glenwood Community School Foundation, Glenwood Chamber of Commerce and others. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News Bird-Sell is no stranger to the county, and the legal community.
kmaland.com
Creston goes 3-0, wins marquee Hawkeye Ten dual over Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- Creston finished off a perfect 3-0 night with a 45-27 dual win over Hawkeye Ten foe Glenwood Tuesday. The Panthers dominated the first two duals of the evening, a 68-6 triumph over West Central Valley and a 63-15 victory over Treynor, before defeating the Rams in a highly-anticipated matchup.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Brian Daoust, School Chatter
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School implemented a hands-on program to better educate its …
kmaland.com
KMA Sports: Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33 (Boys Basketball)
Shenandoah girls, Clarinda boys split Page County doubleheader. The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening.
kmaland.com
Bedford fends off Nodaway Valley to move to 6-0
(Bedford) -- Bedford's head-turning start met -- and passed -- its toughest test on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) stayed perfect with a 58-50 win over Nodaway Valley in a pivotal Pride of Iowa Conference boys basketball clash. "Anytime you can get a conference win is a great thing,"...
kmaland.com
Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings
(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
kmaland.com
Atlantic's Richter signs to throw at Southwestern
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior thrower Abbi Richter signed with Southwestern Community College in Creston last week. “I think it started last year,” Richter told KMA Sports. “I knew that I wanted to play a sport in college, and when I started track in 8th grade I thought it would be a good start.”
kmaland.com
Phyllis Ann Nally, 81, Maryville, MO
Service: Memorial Service at a Later DateName: Phyllis Ann NallyPronunciation: Age: 81From: …
kmaland.com
Des Moines man booked on Adair County warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Des Moines man was arrested on a warrant in Page County early Monday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on an active Adair County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of probation. Allen was...
kmaland.com
Red Oak board okays funding swap for new nutrition program vehicle
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials have backed a funding switch for a new vehicle. During a special meeting Monday morning, the Red Oak School Board approved using Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, funds instead of Child Nutrition Program funds for purchasing a new lift van for the school's food service program. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the funding swap doesn't affect the purchase, which was authorized by the board previously, but simply pulls the funding from elsewhere to adhere to specific guidelines for the purchase.
kmaland.com
Davis sets school record in Nodaway Valley's rout of Bedford
(Bedford) -- A career night from Lindsey Davis was the centerpiece of Nodaway Valley's dominant 97-18 win over Bedford Tuesday. The Wolverines (5-1, 3-0) used an opportunistic defense and some successful outside 3-point shooting to cruise to the Pride of Iowa Conference win. "The energy was good," Coach Brian Eisbach...
Comments / 0