Read full article on original website
Chelsea Caitlyn Chaney
3d ago
he's STILL A TEEN. not an adult. can't even consent no matter the crime. yes charge him but be fair. he's still a child.
Reply(3)
8
me56
3d ago
Ok this thief needs to be in JAIL.He’s a child,oh please and if your child was in that car what would you say then.he’s a murderer.
Reply(5)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Teen charged in McKinley brawl to appear in court next week
Currently, the teen defendant is being held at the Erie County Youth Services Center.
Trial of Buffalo woman accused of running over a trooper delayed
The trial of a Buffalo woman accused of running over New York State trooper during a summer 2020 protest was delayed again in Erie County Court.
Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of […]
Jury selection to begin in trial of Buffalo woman who drove through BLM protest, injuring officer
Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Deyanna Davis, accused of striking police officers with her car during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Trial of woman charged with hitting trooper with car during racial justice protests delayed again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trial of a woman charged with hitting a New York State Trooper with her car during racial justice protests over two years ago has been delayed again. Jury selection was set to start the morning of December 12th, but was rescheduled to February 2023 after the judge learned the defendant Deyanna Davis had retained a new attorney after a falling out with her most recent legal team.
Orchard Park police say driver accused of DWI reportedly tried to leave crash scene
Police had responded to Southwestern Boulevard after receiving a report about a crash where a driver was allegedly trying to leave the scene.
Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report
BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, NY – Two women engaged in a fight at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89 were arrested after a stabbing incident at the school on Thursday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said that at around 5:40 pm, a woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute inside the lobby of the school as a 31-year-old was signing her child out for the day. A physical altercation ensued, and the mother was stabbed in the back. Police filed charges against Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35. Each was charged with one count of felony assault. The post Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
erienewsnow.com
Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident
A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
wnynewsnow.com
Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft
A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station
BUFFALO, NY – The Erie County District Attorney’s office announces that 30-year-old Contrelle P. Hornsby of Buffalo pleaded guilty today before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree (a violent crime classified as Class ‘B’). The defendant stabbed the victim inside the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street in Buffalo on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at approximately 10:20 a.m. He was transported by ambulance to ECMC where he died from his injuries. Upon sentencing on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., Hornsby faces a maximum The post Attack pleads guilty to deadly stabbing inside NFTA Metro station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. Around 10:20 a.m. on […]
Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
Niagara Falls woman dies from gunshot wounds, NFPD seeking info
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman died due to gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced. Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of 9th St. in Niagara Falls and was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she […]
Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatally shooting person in City's Seneca Babcock neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a person in the city's Seneca Babcock neighborhood. Steven Tyler, 30, also known as Stephen Tyler, pleaded guilty on Thursday in State Supreme Court to one count of manslaughter in the second degree. He's pleaded guilty to...
wutv29.com
Buffalo man indicted on murder charge for stabbing his girlfriend
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 67-year-old James L. Allen of Buffalo was arraigned yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges on an indictment charging him with one count of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony). It...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 35