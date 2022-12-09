UPDATE, 12/11/22. 4:38 p.m.: The National Weather Service has updated its Winter Weather Alerts for Northern Utah. A Winter Strom Warning has now been issued for the Wasatch Mountains including the areas of Mantua, Logan Summit, Alta, and Brighton. This new designation is in effect now and will remain in place until 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. During this time snow accumulation of 10 to 20 inches is likely with the possibility of 25″ in some areas. Winter driving conditions are expected on all mountain roads.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO