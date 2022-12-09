ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State basketball overcomes foul trouble to slip past Creighton

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Arizona State men's basketball team has made a habit of gutting out some close wins. They did it again, rallying past Creighton 73-71 Monday night at the Jack Jones Hoopfest at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. It marked the eighth straight win for ASU (10-1), whose lone loss was to Texas Southern in overtime the third game of the season. The eight in row is the longest win streak since...
