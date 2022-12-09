Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Goodhood’s Art Throws Channel Eclectic Comfort
East-London-based brand Goodhood is hopping out of the design studio and onto the sofa with its new collection of art throws. Venturing into home decor, the Goods by Goodhood marks the brand’s first line of art throws. The offering features a range of several designs like skeletons, pyramids, Stonehenge, spray paint and Yin and Yang. Although the pieces were designed in the brand’s East London studio, the pieces entail a cosmopolitan aesthetic appearing in muted shades of sand, slate gray, light gray and black.
hypebeast.com
fragment design and Converse Reunite for a Pastel-Focused Chuck 70 Capsule
Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design label never runs too far from the collaborative domain. We’ve recently seen the imprint reimagine Moncler’s classic Maya Jacket as well as craft its own VanMoof S3 e-Bike team-up, and now its delving back into the footwear space to produce a four-part footwear collection with Converse.
hypebeast.com
Holiday Readies Its Blank Program "clear the mind" Collection
Gearing up for the holiday season, Holiday brand is gearing up to release its latest collection of essentials. Dubbed “clear the mind,” the extensive Blank Program range sees the label focus on garments over any graphics. Comprised of hoodies, zip-up hoodies, and sweatpants, the heavyweight wears feature custom...
Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!
Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
Interior designers share 10 of the worst trends they saw this year
The pros hated color-block curtains, bouclé fabric, all-white interiors, and excessive amounts of plants that were popular in many homes this year.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 in White
With four collaborations alongside Jordan Brand now under its belt, A Ma Maniére is in preparation to extend its partnership with the sportswear brand in 2023 by bringing a pair of Air Jordan 12 makeups to fruition. James Whitner and his crew are slated to drop “Black” and “White” colorways, the latter of which has now surfaced via early imagery.
hypebeast.com
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Brings Abstract Wares to Your Home
You can now have Charles Jeffrey Loverboy’s eccentric style in your home and closet with the brand’s new Homeware Creatures collection. The new offering brings the London-based designer’s eye-catching cadence to essential home decor pieces. But to bring the project to fruition, Loverboy teamed up with Nick Cowan and the Polish design studio, UAU Project. The Nick Cowan x Charles Jeffrey Loverboy pieces include two limited-edition bookend sculptures. Appearing in indigo and red, the Lovergyle pieces offer a fun take on quirky, yet functional decor and is made from blue jesmonite.
livingetc.com
World-class designer Jonathan Adler on how to create joyful homes and perfect Christmas tables
If there's one designer who knows how to Christmas, it's Jonathan Adler. His aesthetic could be characterised as fun, and is always uplifting, joyful and ready for a party. So it's no surprise he was my go-to when I wanted to talk to an expert about creating a holiday season with verve, setting the scene with colors and textures for very good times to be had.
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
hypebeast.com
Brown and Blue Bolster Nike's Zoom Vomero 5
High-tech running shoes from the mid-aughts through the early 2010s have found a second life as a popular casual choice over the past few years. ASICS, New Balance and Saucony have all contributed to the craze, and, never to be outdone,. has thrown their hat in the ring — albiet...
This Luxe, Pininfarina-Designed Train Will Take You Through Switzerland’s Breathtaking Landscapes
Imagine exploring Switzerland’s beautiful, snow-covered landscapes from the comfort of a luxury train. Well, the Montreux Oberland Bernese (MOB) Railway Company is about to make that dream a reality. The Swiss outfit is launching a lavish locomotive that will take travelers to the breathtaking destinations of Montreux, Gstaad and Interlaken. The Goldenpass Express train, which first debuted in 2020, has been completely redesigned by Pininfarina. The Italian design firm creates in all different fields, but is best known for producing bonkers hypercars. The all-electric Battista, for example, is currently the world’s fastest street-legal vehicle. The new train, which will begin the new...
caandesign.com
Why Stone Benchtops are Ideal for your Kitchen
If you’re renovating your kitchen or simply looking for a way to give it a new look, you may be considering investing in a stone benchtop. These kitchen tops are becoming increasingly popular due to their durability and timeless beauty. Here are four reasons why stone benchtops are ideal for your kitchen.
livingetc.com
The 10 best minimalist interior designer accounts to follow to inspire a less cluttered home
Minimalist interior designer means so much more than a stark, white room these days. A resurgence in the style has meant that 'minimalism' has become an umbrella term, with offshoots and tangents that bring new energy to the movement, yet still belong in the minimalist discipline. From soft minimalists that...
Peel and Stick Stone Wall Sheets Exist and They Can Totally Transform a Room
Looks upscale but for a much lower price point!
hypebeast.com
SWAGGER Launches Rebrand With Its SS23 Collection
Founded back in 1999 by the late Takeshi Osumi, better known as “BIG-O,” SWAGGER is launching its rebrand with a new collection. Returning for Spring/Summer 2023, the iconic Japanese label has broken its hiatus with a renewed outlook centered around its ethos of “offering the highest quality streetwear.
hypebeast.com
Victor Victor and PANGAIA Deliver Latest Releases From Their Earth-Friendly Capsule
Shortly after being launched at the end of October, Victor Victor Worldwide and PANGAIA have returned to deliver the latest releases from their Earth-friendly capsule collection. Leading the range is the Chains Hoodie designed in collaboration with Steven Victor‘s music and media company. The limited-edition signature hoodie features a “Black” base and is accented by 3D embroidery and digitally printed chains.
hypebeast.com
The adidas COS fomQUAKE Is the adiFOM Q's Rusty Chemical Formula-Inspired Sibling
Might have parted ways with a certain controversial rapper, but the influence of their work remains strong within the Three Stripes’ identity — encouraging the brand to release the adiFOM Q, and now the adidas COS fomQUAKE. While structurally and visually identical to the adiFOM Q, the COS...
hypebeast.com
JAMESPLUMB Studio Casts Aēsop’s Cambridge Store in Calm Elegance
James Russell and Hannah Plumb’s creative studio, JAMESPLUMB, has reunited with Aēsop to design its Cambridge store. Emitting a sense of calm elegance, the new store marks the third time the two entities have worked together. What stands out about the new location’s style is that the South-London-based...
hypebeast.com
WOAW Gallery Presents 'SMART IDIOTS' Group Exhibition
A celebration of the physicality and sensations of painting. Art continues to stretch from one medium to the next, bringing about an influx of new ideas and tools for expression. While digital media presents a wealth of possibilities, painting continues to be the tried-and-true method for many creatives. SMART IDIOTS...
Comments / 0