Comments / 74

James Thomas
3d ago

If I was there I would have charged him with animal cruelty. Because I work and volunteer at the Idaho humane society. And we don't not put up with animal abuse. He would be going to jail. And the people that the human society in Idaho can charge him with animal cruelty if he Aver came to the United States.

Reply(10)
63
Thor
2d ago

I didn’t like the way he picked up the poor cat he could have just left the cat alone it wasn’t like bothering anyone. Looks like the cat likes people or else wouldn’t have jumped on the desk. According to Egyptian the cat has mystical powers and looks like it worked. 👋🏽 👋🏽 Brazil.

Reply
18
Eddie Godoy
3d ago

That was not animal cruelty he just let go he didn’t throw the cat 🐈‍⬛ I’m a cat lover and anyone who knows cats knows that that would not harm the animal.

Reply(2)
23
