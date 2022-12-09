Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Marvin Harrison Jr. now Ohio State football’s first consensus All-American receiver since 1995
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Marvin Harrison Jr. is Ohio State football’s first consensus All-American receiver in 27 years, and his drive for unanimous recognition continues. Harrison was the lone Buckeye voted first team All-American by the Associated Press. Along with his previous recognition from the Walter Camp Football Foundation and the Football Writers Association of America, he became the first receiver to make three of the five major lists since Terry Glenn in 1995.
C.J. Stroud passes Ohio State football’s Heisman Trophy contender torch, but not to a quarterback
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud took the baton with a purpose, following in a line of Ohio State football Heisman Trophy contenders under Ryan Day. Dwayne Haskins handed off to Justin Fields, who made the exchange to Stroud in Miami after the 2020 national championship game. First-year quarterbacks under Day are not just possible contenders to reach New York. Their performance is judged by that standard.
What Keon Keeley’s Alabama commitment means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has come in second to Alabama for five-star recruits numerous times in this 2023 cycle, and Keon Keeley is yet another name on that list. The nation’s No. 10 player and top edge rusher decommitted from Notre Dame in August, setting up a battle between the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide. Keeley made multiple gameday trips to both campuses. Now he’s locked in with Alabama a week before Signing Day on Dec. 21, giving the nation’s top-rated class a third five-star commitment.
Calvin Simpson-Hunt National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Calvin Simpson-Hunt. School: Waxahachie (Texas).
Fixing the Heisman, NIL frustrations, Ohio State staff changes and cake batter: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday episode of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises is back with rants covering three primary areas:. First, his Heisman vote and why it was difficult, Lincoln Riley vs. Ryan Day quarterbacks and the Heisman, and how the Heisman Trophy could be fixed in future years. Then...
College Football Playoff odds 2022-23: Ohio State vs. Georgia
The College Football Playoff odds for 2022-23 feature the No. 4 seeded Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 1 seeded Georgia Bulldogs. Ohio football fans are fired up to see their beloved Ohio State Buckeyes back in the College Football Playoff, and this time around they’ll be able to legally bet on all the action. That’s because legal sports betting will soon be launched statewide, on Jan. 1, 2023, bringing both retail and online sportsbooks to prospective users.
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State basketball in the college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team is ranked inside the Associated Press Top 25 for the third-straight week following its win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes escaped with a 67-66 win at home to open Big Ten play and moved up to No. 23 in the poll because of it. They’ll next take the court against North Carolina on Saturday as part of the CBS Sports Classic in New York City at the Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels began the year as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, but their 6-4 start has forced them to drop out of the top 25 altogether.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
C.J. Stroud’s Ohio State football legacy remains incomplete — and the final chapter could be epic
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day told the story again Saturday night during the Heisman Trophy ceremony. During the Home Depot Awards show broadcast in December 2019, the four playoff coaches were supposed to be seated on stage together for an interview. One seat sat empty. Day was supposed to be in it, but his travel plans back from California had gone awry.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaylen Harvey, 4-star Edge prospect, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 11 list
Jaylen Harvey released his top schools on Sunday with 11 teams still in the running for his signature. Four B1G programs officially made the cut. Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan were all included among the 11 schools. Harvey is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. Harvey in the No. 17 edge rusher and No. 8 prospect of out his home state of Maryland in the 2024 class.
Watch Jameson Williams score his first NFL touchdown on his first NFL catch
Jameson Williams has had a long way back from the torn ACL he suffered with Alabama in the 2022 national championship game vs. Georgia. But the former Ohio State receiver at last had his moment in the NFL on Sunday. In just his second career NFL game, Williams made the...
Where did Ohio State football’s C.J. Stroud finish in the Heisman Trophy voting?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud’s bid for individual immortality came up short, but his chance to lift Ohio State football back to the top of the sport lives on. Stroud finished third in the 2022 Heisman Trophy voting. USC’s Caleb Williams was revealed as the winner of the vote Saturday night at Lincoln Center in New York.
ocolly.com
Two-time All-MAC running back Tyler commits to OSU
More holes are beginning to be patched for the OSU football team, creating a slight glimpse into what the 2023 roster could look like. On Monday morning, Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler committed to OSU, becoming the second commitment for the Cowboys out of the transfer portal for the current recruiting class.
Eleven Warriors
#TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. In the time it takes you to read this, five more players likely entered the Transfer Portal. No –seriously. College football free agency is here, and it was all over Twitter over the past week. Remember that Oprah Winfrey meme: “You get a car and you get a car and you get a car”? Imagine that, but just being a bunch of transfer portal announcements.
Scholastic Play By Play Classic in Columbus will attract best from area, state and beyond: What to watch in boys basketball
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Six of Northeast Ohio’s top boys basketball teams head to Columbus on Saturday for the Scholastic Play By Play Classic at Nationwide Arena. There will be six games, headlined by St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Sierra Canyon and an OHSAA Division I state championship rematch between Pickerington Central and Centerville. Those two met in March in Dayton, as Ohio State recruit Devin Royal and the Tigers ended Centerville’s 45-game win streak.
Peach Bowl CEO Stokan on Georgia-OSU: 'We could not have written a better script'
Over the course of Ohio State’s football history, the Buckeyes have played in 54 postseason bowl games. OSU has played in 13 different bowl games and seen postseason action in 15 different cities. But there will be a new bowl added to the list on Dec. 31 as No....
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
MaxPreps
High school basketball: Boozer Brothers combine for 44 points to guide No. 10 Columbus over No. 7 Wheeler 73-70
Cameron and Cayden Boozer combined for over half their team's points in the win, despite Cameron dealing with foul trouble early in the contest after picking up a second foul in the first quarter. Wheeler led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 37-32 advantage into halftime after closing...
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Ohio man charged in threats to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Bucyrus man is accused of sending threating messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who faced a deluge of threats since the 2020 presidential election. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
95K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1