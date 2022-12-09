Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
hypebeast.com
Arc'teryx Releases the Vertex Shoe for Alpine Runners
Arc’teryx has just released a new shoe for alpine running. Made with breathable, synthetic fibers, the Vertex has been fine-tuned to give outdoor lovers the support they need during rough terrain. The Vertex comes in three colorways and features a 100% recycled PFC-free polyester upper, a knit collar, and...
hypebeast.com
CDG Joins Alpha Industries for Two '70s Military Staples
COMME des GARÇONS diffusion line CDG is joining Alpha Industries for a military outwear capsule. Releasing is the FISHTAIL PARKA and the LINER JACKET, and while the liner has been present in the CDG range, this joint offering sees the expertise of Alpha Industries shine through via fit, construction, and small details — think of it as more of a more rugged version of the past releases.
Stüssy, Denim Tears Team on Capsule Collection
Tremaine Emory looked to his roots for his latest collaboration between his Denim Tears label and streetwear brand Stüssy. Both brands revealed on Wednesday they are releasing a capsule collection called Stüssy Tears that merge both brands’ aesthetics, featuring the Denim Tears’ Cotton Wreath insignia and Stüssy’s Double S logo. The collection offers denim pieces, cardigans, sweatshirts, jackets, accessories and other styles. More from WWDPeople's Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals For the collection, Emory looked to his hometown of Jamaica in Queens, New York, and was...
hypebeast.com
VanMoof Crafts Promotional S3 e-Bikes for LOEWE's Amsterdam Flagship Store
The Netherlands, particularly Amsterdam, is known for many things — but among it all is its love for cycling. As technology advances so do even the most elementary things in life, like a bicycle, and this is where VanMoof comes in to change the game. Now, its fan-favorite S3 model has been transformed into a celebratory machine to honor LOEWE‘s new Amsterdam flagship store.
Women's Health
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
hypebeast.com
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
Victoria Beckham Impressively Dips Low in Nearly 5-Inch Heels While Showcasing New Holiday Handbags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Victoria Beckham is ready for the holiday season. The former Spice Girl snapped a new Instagram post from home this week, wearing an emerald green ensemble of her own design. Her outfit featured a $990 jumpsuit, which included long legs and sleeves with a ribbed knit bodice and neckline. She accessorized with the new green, pink and metallic silver colorways of her own chain-style Mini Pouch — a smaller version of her sold-out Chain Pouch, a leather clutch accented by...
Collection
Sarah Staudinger loves summer and even more, she loves making clothes for the summer (which for her are endless, as a native Cali girl). “Pre-fall is my personal favorite collection to work on. I love summer, it’s the one collection that is undeniably optimistic,” Staudinger explained over zoom. That optimism was evident in the mother-of-pearl bralettes and dolphin-printed mini dresses. Wrinkle-proof jersey and Ponte matching skirt sets in classic reds and blacks and will travel easily and suit various needs. “[The clothes have] to be able to take you anywhere and be ready for anything,” she added. “From a beach vacation to work.”
hypebeast.com
Beyond Retro and Weekday Team Up to Offer Second-Hand Vintage and Archival Pieces
The U.K. is a mecca for vintage second-hand shopping — London’s Brick Lane, the majority of Bristol and Brighton, the seaside town of Margate, Manchester and more are all known for their respective varieties and tastes, and now the highstreet store Weekday wants a slice of the action.
Chloé Pre-Fall 2023
Every time Gabriela Hearst flickers onto a Zoom screen for a collection preview, you learn much about the climate crisis, gaze at some very luxurious clothes — and hear quite a lot about buttons. Hard to fault the American designer on her “button game” at Chloé, where for pre-fall...
hypebeast.com
Rising London Brand Heaven Can Wait Unveils Its New "I Love Nothing" Collection
Hot on the heels of its collaboration with fellow London brand Unknown for a collection of reworked England football jerseys ahead of the World Cup, Heaven Can Wait has just presented a new capsule that features cozy knitwear and ripped denim. Traditionally, Heaven Can Wait is known for its gothic...
ktalnews.com
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
Complex
A Kind Of Guise Holiday 2022 Reimagines Seasonal Classics
A Kind of Guise has officially launched its Holiday 2022 collection, building on Fall/Winter 2022 with an offering decked in both colour and comfort for cold winter nights. Drawing on this season’s South American theme, notable pieces include a light blue denim fringed shirt and floral-patterned shirts. Layering essentials like the Kura Cardigan and Marani Overshirt fulfil the brand’s cosy brief—arriving in houndstooth and heavy herringbone patterns—while lightweight button-down knitted polos are served in new shades of “Grasshopper” and “Canyon Clay”.
In Style
Amazon Quietly Added 7,000 New Winter Fashion Deals to Its Outlet, and We Found the 10 Best Starting at $13
While many brands have extended their Cyber Monday sales beyond just one day and into Cyber Week, Amazon has an under-the-radar section that offers deals on the season’s best-selling items year round. The retailer’s best-kept secret is its clothing outlet, and recently, Amazon quietly added 7,000 new winter fashion deals that start at just $13.
hypebeast.com
Nik Bentel’s Drippy New Bag Is Inspired by the Freezing and Thawing of Water
Artist Nik Bentel has returned with another out-of-the-box, limited-edition project. This time, the New York-based artist and designer has created a bag to reflect the change in seasons. An homage to the incoming winter months, The Drip Bag is inspired by the freezing and thawing of water. The handbag reflects...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Takes on the Humble Shopping Bag With $995 USD Tote
Hot on the heels of its Pre-Fall 2023 collection reveal, Givenchy has now dropped a trio of shopping bag-inspired totes in a variety of sizes and colors. While luxurious takes on the humble shopping bag are nothing new (think Balenciaga, Palace), Givenchy’s might be the most typical of them all. That’s because, unlike the other luxury Houses, this trio is not made from leather but rather an IKEA FRAKTA-esque polyethylene material.
Hypebae
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
