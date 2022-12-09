Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Whitmer awards $800K in grants to small businesses
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 35 communities around Michigan have been awarded a total of $807,673 in grants to support small local businesses through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main grant program. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of...
WNEM
Police searching for driver of vehicle in hit-and-run
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Elite Cannabis in Mt. Morris. Police are searching for the driver of a black GMC pick-up truck. If you have...
WNEM
Quiet start to the week, early eyes on Wednesday night & Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow returned to Mid-Michigan on Saturday evening and Saturday night, leaving behind a fresh coating of snow on Sunday morning. As of Sunday evening, that round of snow has moved out, and generally quiet weather is expected as we start a brand new workweek on Monday. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes on a more organized storm system that could bring mixed precipitation to the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. While it’s far too early to say how much mixed precipitation we’ll see, at the very least there will be a chance for slick roads at times Wednesday night & Thursday.
Comments / 0