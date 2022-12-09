SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow returned to Mid-Michigan on Saturday evening and Saturday night, leaving behind a fresh coating of snow on Sunday morning. As of Sunday evening, that round of snow has moved out, and generally quiet weather is expected as we start a brand new workweek on Monday. However, we’ll be keeping our eyes on a more organized storm system that could bring mixed precipitation to the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. While it’s far too early to say how much mixed precipitation we’ll see, at the very least there will be a chance for slick roads at times Wednesday night & Thursday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO