We're going to begin the program with the news that the man accused of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is now in U.S. custody. This comes almost 34 years to the day after the terrorist attack that killed 270 people - all the passengers and crew on the plane and several people on the ground - when the aircraft fell from the sky. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a former Libyan intelligence operative who was accused of making the explosive. He's the third person charged in the case, but he will be the first to be prosecuted in the U.S. on charges that were first made public in 2020.

1 DAY AGO