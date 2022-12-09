Read full article on original website
Biden to sign gay marriage bill at White House ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is inviting thousands to celebrate at the White House on Tuesday as he signs into law gay marriage legislation before a bipartisan crowd that reflects growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Lawmakers from both parties will be there, as will first lady Jill Biden...
HRC president reacts to Respect for Marriage act ahead of signing
Nearly 600,000 married couples in the United States can breathe a sigh of relief, in the words of our next guest. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Respect for Marriage Act into law tomorrow. It codifies same-sex marriage into federal law. The legislation gained support after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling raised fears that the justices could target marriage and other constitutional rights next.
Morning news brief
A key Lockerbie bombing suspect is in U.S. custody. Karen Bass is sworn in as Los Angeles mayor. Rupert Murdoch to be deposed today in Dominion's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. On December 21, 1988, a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over...
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Elon Musk hits back at former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who accused the billionaire of mocking the LGBTQ community by misusing gender pronouns
Musk said "forcing" gender pronouns on people and "implicity ostracizing" them is "neither good nor kind to anyone."
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
A Gay Man Is Behind Tucker Carlson's Hate-Filled Agenda, LGBTQ Journalist Writes
A gay man helped craft and disseminate the "horrendous demonization against his own community," Michelangelo Signorile reported.
CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth
OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
Opinion: Universal human rights include everyone
This Syrian couple who came to the U.S. as refugees shows the importance of our human rights. Read more here.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Politics chat: What Sinema's departure means for Democrats; Congress faces a budget deadline
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema rocked the political world two days ago when she announced she'd leave the Democratic Party to become an independent. The move is not expected to matter much on Capitol Hill right now, but it could in 2024. To explain, we now turn to NPR political correspondent Susan Davis. Good morning, Sue.
The People Cheering for Humanity’s End
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. “Man is an invention of recent date. And one perhaps nearing its end.”. With this declaration in The Order...
Consider This from NPR
Huy Tu remembers the first time they walked through the doors of the Meta offices in New York City earlier this year. They had just landed a job as a research scientist working on Instagram. HUY TU: I was very excited for it because I feel like everything finally clicked....
Former members of Twitter's safety council voice concerns over Musk's acquisition
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Eirliani Abdul Rahman and Anne Collier, ex-members of Twitter's Trust and Safety Council. They say under Elon Musk, Twitter lost sight of its commitment to protect users. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. The turmoil continues at Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media company. Three...
The sister of a Lockerbie bombing victim reacts to alleged bomb maker in U.S. custody
We're going to begin the program with the news that the man accused of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is now in U.S. custody. This comes almost 34 years to the day after the terrorist attack that killed 270 people - all the passengers and crew on the plane and several people on the ground - when the aircraft fell from the sky. Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a former Libyan intelligence operative who was accused of making the explosive. He's the third person charged in the case, but he will be the first to be prosecuted in the U.S. on charges that were first made public in 2020.
Griner-Bout prisoner swap disappoints many on the African continent
NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Liberian journalist Massa Washington about the role that Viktor Bout, known as the Merchant of Death played in conflicts in Africa, and what his release means for victims. ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:. Prisoner swap between Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for American basketball player Brittney Griner...
The man accused of the Lockerbie plane bombing makes a U.S. courtroom appearance
The man accused of making a bomb that killed 270 people in the skies above Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has made an initial appearance in a U.S. courtroom. The man accused of making a bomb that detonated over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 has finally appeared in an American courtroom. Family members of many of the 270 victims are closely watching the case as it moves through the justice system.
A suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is in U.S. custody
A man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, 34 years ago is now in U.S. custody. That's according to both American and Scottish authorities. Two hundred and seventy people died in that terror attack in 1988. NPR's Frank Langfitt joins us now from London with the latest. Welcome to the show.
