Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids woman convicted of stabbing and killing her boyfriend will not serve any more jail time. The judge sentenced her to five years in prison, but said she already served her time leading up to the trial. In her second trial in September,...
Police arrest 16-year-old in connection to Rock Island attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old boy faces charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery in Rock Island that happened Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers responded to an area hospital at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound...
ourquadcities.com
Teen charged after man shot in hand in Rock Island
A 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of stolen property after an investigation, the Rock Island Police Department announced Wednesday. Police say they responded to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital around 7:06 p.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to his hand.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police make arrest in 2021 homicide
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have arrested a suspect in the July 2021 murder of 20-year-old Kylie Jo Duster. On July 28th, 2021, Dubuque Police officers conducted a welfare check on Kylie Duster after she had not been heard from by family members since the 25th of July. Officers found Duster dead inside her apartment. An autopsy determined her manner of death to be homicide caused by suffocation.
KWQC
Police: Teen arrested after armed robbery in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old was arrested after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. The Rock Island Police Department responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to UnityPoint Trinity Hospital after an 18-year-old man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand, according to a media release.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police charge man who shot himself in Court Street parking ramp with kidnapping wife, children
Iowa City Police arrested Carldale D. Hunter, 33, after a shooting incident on Monday at the Court Street parking ramp in Iowa City. Hunter is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, domestic abuse while displaying a weapon, and child endangerment, according to a UI police release.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with theft allegedly hit officer while leaving store lot
An Iowa City woman was arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident where she allegedly stole merchandise from a Coralville store and hit an officer while escaping. Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Commerce Drive the morning of October 31st. 27-year-old Rashonda Hannon of Sylvan Glen Court is accused of leaving the store with over $1800 in merchandise without attempting to pay for the items.
kwayradio.com
Prison Time for Woman Who Stole from Elderly Relative
A Waterloo woman will go to prison for stealing from an elderly relative who was living at Tripoli Nursing and Rehabilitation, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 56 year old Shanan Smith held power of attorney for the family member. She used the family member’s money to fuel her gambling addiction. When the nursing home bill went into the red, Smith sold the victim’s home to pay it off, but used the remainder for her own personal use. Smith also received three deposits from the relative’s Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System benefits. In total, Smith stole $54,000. She has been sentenced to three years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. As part of her release she will not be able to enter a casino, participate in lotteries, dog racing, sports betting, card games, or other forms of gambling. The family member died in 2019.
KCRG.com
Man arrested after Monday incident involving gun near Univ. of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man who allegedly displayed a weapon at a bus depot in Iowa City on Monday. Law enforcement said there was a woman and children were involved. Police said 33-year-old Carldale Hunter faces charges of second-degree kidnapping,...
KCJJ
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
KCRG.com
Murder conviction upheld for Dubuque man in death of his girlfriend
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Dubuque man for killing his girlfriend. Court documents say Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. The court heard arguments over his appeal last month, marking the second appeal in this case. A...
Woman accused of hoarding 198 collies faces additional animal abuse charges
ALEDO, Ill. — The Sherrard woman arrested back in August after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home faces additional animal abuse charges, according to online court records. Karen Plambeck, 59, faces 12 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. She originally faced five counts after the massive rescue...
KCRG.com
Four arrested for animal neglect in Cedar Falls, one charged with child endangerment
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were arrested on Monday in an animal neglect case in Cedar Falls. Thomas Orr, 34, William Shock, 46, Heather William-Orr, 43, and Tamara Shock, 22, were arrested and charged with Animal Neglect with Injury after law enforcement seized numerous animals from unsafe conditions at a home in Cedar Falls last month.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with assault after downtown incident
A woman who told police she didn’t care if she got arrested for assault was taken into custody for an assault that happened overnight in downtown Iowa City. Police say the incident occurred just after 1am at Gabe’s on East Washington Street. 21-year-old Raven Davenport of Westwinds Drive and the victim reportedly got into an exchange of words because Davenport believed the victim got in her personal space. Davenport then allegedly proceeded to make threats and then assault the victim by hitting her in the face.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
ourquadcities.com
22-year-old man wounded in Rock Island shooting
On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at approximately 2:37 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of 5th ½ Avenue. Callers reported the shots came from a white sedan seen leaving the area. When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of juveniles wearing dark clothing running through the yards, police said in a Tuesday release. Officers searched the area and located multiple spent shell casing in an alley.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle
Allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a broom handle has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest…although she reportedly told police the two are not romantically involved. Iowa City Police were called to a domestic disturbance on Huntington Drive just before 12:45 Saturday morning. The alleged victim told police that 32-year-old Martika Murphy had woken him up and began arguing with him. He added that Murphy asked him to leave the residence, then hit him repeatedly with a broom handle around his head and neck. Police say the side of the man’s neck was red and swollen.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged after multiple 911 noise complaint calls
An Iowa City man who reportedly was upset about the constant noise at his apartment complex got himself arrested after repeated calls to the city’s emergency line. The incident occurred last week, from late Thursday into early Friday at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street. 68-year-old Sherman White allegedly called 911 8 times to report a noise complaint.
KCJJ
North Liberty woman accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father
A North Liberty woman is accused of forging thousands of dollars in checks she allegedly took from her father. 20-year-old Haley Grahlman Matheny of Sugar Creek Lane was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4:15 Friday morning. North Liberty Police say earlier this year Grahlman Matheny took 20 checks from her father and wrote them out to herself. She allegedly cashed $7,290 in checks at the Hills Bank Forevergreen Road location before the reported scheme was discovered by her father.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash
BENTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man died in a crash in Benton County on Sunday night. The Iowa State Patrol identified the man as 21-year-old Tyler Rosenthal. ISP said it happened at about 6:20 p.m. when Rosenthal was driving in the wrong lane on Highway 30. Officials said he hit a semi head-on at the intersection with 14th Avenue.
Comments / 1