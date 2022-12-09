ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pablo Kilotre
3d ago

Brady playing for the 49ers would b a dream come true. It's up to Brady now on his decision to play a one year deal with the team he grew up idolizing and win a super bowl. but i highly doubt this scenario will ever happen, would b beautiful to see. G.O.A.T!!

John Daniels
3d ago

Wouldn't surprise me at all, if San Fran takes a run at him, next year, for a few years, or however long Tom Terrific wants to play. He can finish up, in his home town. 🏡

John Jackson
2d ago

He's washed and should sit down because it's over. Got seven rings, will not be getting another. It's over.

