Read full article on original website
Pablo Kilotre
3d ago
Brady playing for the 49ers would b a dream come true. It's up to Brady now on his decision to play a one year deal with the team he grew up idolizing and win a super bowl. but i highly doubt this scenario will ever happen, would b beautiful to see. G.O.A.T!!
Reply(6)
10
John Daniels
3d ago
Wouldn't surprise me at all, if San Fran takes a run at him, next year, for a few years, or however long Tom Terrific wants to play. He can finish up, in his home town. 🏡
Reply(2)
6
John Jackson
2d ago
He's washed and should sit down because it's over. Got seven rings, will not be getting another. It's over.
Reply
7
Related
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year. The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air. Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele After Today's Report
The NFL Network reported on Sunday morning that all options are on the table for Tom Brady heading into the 2023 offseason. Brady, 45, retired last year, only to change his mind after about a month. Many assumed that the 2022 season would be his final one, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, that mindset has changed.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season
Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason. Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season. Brady, a...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Rob Gronkowski Today
A lot of people rank the Dallas Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender right now. Former all-world tight end Rob Gronkowski is not one of them though and he has the Cowboys fanbase fuming. Appearing on FOX NFL Sunday, Gronkowski declared that the Cowboys might be "pretenders" this season and...
NBC Sports
Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott each fined $13,261 for their Salvation Army kettle celebration
The NFL fined two more Cowboys players for their Salvation Army kettle celebrations. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott each were docked $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Elliott jumped in one of the giant red kettles in the back of the end zone after a 4-yard touchdown run in...
Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
The Cowboys stars were among 10 NFL players fined for a total of over $100,000.
Tom Brady Has A 4-Word Mindset For Next Season
Are we going to see Tom Brady back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season?. The 45-year-old quarterback came out of retirement to play the 2022 season. Many thought it would be his last, but following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, many are now thinking differently. According to a report...
Lovie Smith Makes His Opinion On Cowboys Very Clear
Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans had the Cowboys on the ropes Sunday, but a last-minute Ezekiel Elliott touchdown was able to save Dallas from falling to the team with the worst record in the NFL. Speaking on the Dallas' game-winning drive, Smith pointed to the play of Dak Prescott...
Tom Brady Goes Full Meltdown Mode While Bucs Struggle vs. 49ers: WATCH
When things don’t go well for Tom Brady, he’s going to let you know about it. That was the case... The post Tom Brady Goes Full Meltdown Mode While Bucs Struggle vs. 49ers: WATCH appeared first on Outsider.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is done, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Video: Russell Wilson got absolutely embarrassed on pick-6
The Denver Broncos appear to find a new way to hit rock bottom every week, but Russell Wilson may have finally found it for himself Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson and the Broncos were blitzed by the Chiefs in the first half, as Kansas City jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The real backbreaker was Wilson throwing a pick-six to Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr., but that does not even begin to cover how pitiful it was.
NFL cracks down on players faking injuries by fining New Orleans Saints $550K, including Cameron Jordan
Last Friday, before the Week 13 Sunday slate of games, the NFL issued a stark warning to all 32 teams,
Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests
Longtime NFL defensive lineman Chris Long, who won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and 2018, revealed some pretty shocking information following his retirement from the league, admitting that he used cannabis throughout his career even though it was banned. Chris Long told Fox News that he used Read more... The post Former NFL star reveals how he beat drug tests appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Comments / 51