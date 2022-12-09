ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets. Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year. The picks were announced by Maezawa on Twitter and at a website for what he dubbed the...
Ars Technica

SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight

It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
The Week

dearMoon billionaire selects DJ, YouTuber, and others for 1st private SpaceX lunar mission

More than five years after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa stood alongside SpaceX founder Elon Musk and announced his intent to become the first private citizen to fly around the moon, the since-named "dearMoon" mission on Friday named a roster of photographers, actors, musicians, and internet personalities set to join Maezawa on his journey. In a short video introducing the newly-announced crew, acclaimed DJ Steve Aoki — one of the eight civilians tapped to participate in the lunar orbit — said "my soul is begging for this, it needs this."  Joining Aoki and Maezawa are K-Pop star Choi Seung Hyun, YouTuber and space exploration enthusiast Tim...
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
ktalnews.com

NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the...
WAFF

NASA Orion capsule shows the dark side of the moon

(Gray News/TMX) – NASA’s Orion spacecraft is on its way back to Earth after conducting its second close approach to the moon Monday as part of the Artemis 1 mission. A video shared by the U.S. space agency on Twitter shows the moment ground control regained Orion’s signal after it passed behind the moon.
CNBC

Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company, is working with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to submit a proposal for NASA to fund their moon landing. The bid is Blue Origin's second attempt to win moon-landing money from NASA, which awarded the funding to Elon Musk's SpaceX last year. NASA plans to...
hypebeast.com

Clockenflap Returns To Hong Kong in 2023 With Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix and More

Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festival, is finally set to make its exciting return in 2023. Set to take place from March 3 to March 5, 2023, the first wave of next year’s lineup will be led by Arctic Monkeys, who will be playing in the city for the very first time on March 3, alongside the likes of Phoenix, FKJ, Ezra Collective, MONO, Kings of Convenience and Men I Trust. Also making an appearance across the three-day festival are Milet, Three Man Down, HYBS, Hitsujibungaku, Tyson Yoshi, Ginger Root and LÜCY. The headliners for the other two days and other acts will be unveiled soon.
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Working on Update To Show if Your Account Is “Shadowbanned”

Earlier this week, Instagram rolled out a new feature that indicates if users are “shadowbanned.” While shadowbanned isn’t official Instagram terminology, it means that your content is deprioritized and barred from being recommended to other users. It can also affect one’s entire account, so that they’ll be difficult to discover by the platform’s wider audience.
hypebeast.com

Demon Slayer' 'Swordsmith Village Arc' Season 3 Release Date Is Announced

Demon Slayer fans can rejoice because the anime series’ third season has officially received a release date. Swordsmith Village Arc is set to premiere in April 2023. When it debuts on TV, it will be a one-hour special instead of the usual 22-minute episode. The release timeframe was confirmed...

