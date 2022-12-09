Read full article on original website
Japanese billionaire Maezawa picks K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa revealed on Friday that K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members he plans to take on a trip around the moon as soon as next year, hitching a ride on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets. Maezawa bought every seat on the maiden lunar voyage, which has been in the works since 2018 and would follow his trip on a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) for a 12-day stint last year. The picks were announced by Maezawa on Twitter and at a website for what he dubbed the...
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
dearMoon billionaire selects DJ, YouTuber, and others for 1st private SpaceX lunar mission
More than five years after Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa stood alongside SpaceX founder Elon Musk and announced his intent to become the first private citizen to fly around the moon, the since-named "dearMoon" mission on Friday named a roster of photographers, actors, musicians, and internet personalities set to join Maezawa on his journey. In a short video introducing the newly-announced crew, acclaimed DJ Steve Aoki — one of the eight civilians tapped to participate in the lunar orbit — said "my soul is begging for this, it needs this." Joining Aoki and Maezawa are K-Pop star Choi Seung Hyun, YouTuber and space exploration enthusiast Tim...
SpaceX now targeting Dec. 11 for launch of Japanese moon lander after delays
SpaceX is now targeting Dec. 11 for the launch of a private Japanese moon lander after a series of delays with multiple Falcon 9 rockets.
SpaceX delays launch of Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water
Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is preparing to launch two missions to the moon.
Japanese billionaire unveils the 8 artists he'll fly to the moon on SpaceX's Starship dearMoon flight
A Japanese billionaire announced the eight people who will be flying with him around the moon as soon as 2023, including "Everyday Astronaut" YouTube channel creator Tim Dodd.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Full Crew For SpaceX’s Privately-Funded Moon Mission Announced
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and K-Pop star TOP are among the eight-man crew that SpaceX will take on a trip around the moon.
Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home. Orion will aim for a Pacific splashdown Sunday off San Diego, setting the stage for astronauts on the...
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
NASA will end 2022 with several back-to-back achievements for the history books, from breathtaking images taken by the James Webb telescope to the launch of the Artemis I mission.
DJ and YouTube host among 8 chosen by billionaire for SpaceX moon trip
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa announced those would be flying with him on a trip around the moon.
'Power tower' rover to land on the moon by 2025
A "charger" rover that could supply power to robots exploring shaded craters on the moon's south pole will join expanding lunar infrastructure by 2025.
NASA Orion capsule shows the dark side of the moon
(Gray News/TMX) – NASA’s Orion spacecraft is on its way back to Earth after conducting its second close approach to the moon Monday as part of the Artemis 1 mission. A video shared by the U.S. space agency on Twitter shows the moment ground control regained Orion’s signal after it passed behind the moon.
Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' space company, is working with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to submit a proposal for NASA to fund their moon landing. The bid is Blue Origin's second attempt to win moon-landing money from NASA, which awarded the funding to Elon Musk's SpaceX last year. NASA plans to...
Clockenflap Returns To Hong Kong in 2023 With Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix and More
Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festival, is finally set to make its exciting return in 2023. Set to take place from March 3 to March 5, 2023, the first wave of next year’s lineup will be led by Arctic Monkeys, who will be playing in the city for the very first time on March 3, alongside the likes of Phoenix, FKJ, Ezra Collective, MONO, Kings of Convenience and Men I Trust. Also making an appearance across the three-day festival are Milet, Three Man Down, HYBS, Hitsujibungaku, Tyson Yoshi, Ginger Root and LÜCY. The headliners for the other two days and other acts will be unveiled soon.
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Working on Update To Show if Your Account Is “Shadowbanned”
Earlier this week, Instagram rolled out a new feature that indicates if users are “shadowbanned.” While shadowbanned isn’t official Instagram terminology, it means that your content is deprioritized and barred from being recommended to other users. It can also affect one’s entire account, so that they’ll be difficult to discover by the platform’s wider audience.
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 35th flight over the weekend, setting a new altitude record of 46 feet in the thin Martian atmosphere.
Demon Slayer' 'Swordsmith Village Arc' Season 3 Release Date Is Announced
Demon Slayer fans can rejoice because the anime series’ third season has officially received a release date. Swordsmith Village Arc is set to premiere in April 2023. When it debuts on TV, it will be a one-hour special instead of the usual 22-minute episode. The release timeframe was confirmed...
‘Wu-Tang: Legacy’ Showcases Never-Before-Seen Photographs of the Groundbreaking Hip-Hop Crew
A new, limited-edition coffee table book aims to offer a deep dive into one of the most influential hip-hop groups in music history. Wu-Tang: Legacy charts the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan, from their first recording sessions to the enduring impact in the present-day. The large format coffee table book...
