850,000 Residents in Maine Will Receive Inflation Relief Checks, Are You Eligible?
A Statement From Mills Administration Was Said That Inflation Relief Checks Were Given To More Than 850,000 Maine People. The Mills Administration announced today that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state all of this was because the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return is now closed.
How Long Should Connecticut Voters Get For Early Voting?
With Connecticut lawmakers preparing to craft an early voting law in the coming legislative session, the state’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union signaled Tuesday it would push for a voting window of around 14 days. Voters in November gave the state legislature permission to pass an early...
OP-ED | Ten Years After Sandy Hook, Too Much Work Remains
December 14, 2012, is one of those days during which virtually everyone in Connecticut remembers where they were when they heard the news out of Sandy Hook. For another generation it might have been where they were when they heard the news of President Kennedy’s death, or of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in which 161 people with ties to our state perished.
Sandy Hook Brings Awareness To Community Gun Violence
Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said a news organization in Switzerland wanted to meet him at the Sandy Hook memorial to do a story on the 10-year remembrance of the Sandy Hook shooting. “They didn’t want to meet me in Hartford or New Haven or Bridgeport,”...
Connecticut Negotiates Hospital Waiver
Not wanting anyone to skip the hospital or overwhelm it during this peak season of respiratory illness, state officials have negotiated a waiver for short-term hospital stays for around 484,000 Connecticut residents with fully-insured insurance plans regulated by the state. “During this critical period, we must have the ability to...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV
Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th. Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day. If you...
How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map
It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall, though sleet and rain will tamp that down. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get close to a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley
BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
Don’t bring the kids - Pocono resort will be an adults-only attraction starting on Sunday
As of Sunday, Dec. 18, a resort in Mount Pocono will be for adults only. Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, has announced that all guests on the entire property must be at least 21 years of age as of Dec. 18.
Events cancelled/postponed due to incoming storm
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, and Susquehanna counties and local events have already been postponed.
Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check
Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Code Blue advisory set for Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a code blue beginning Monday evening, December 12 through the morning of Tuesday, December 13 due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is […]
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Nursing home arrest
Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Indiana
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner in Indiana. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
