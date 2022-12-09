ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

How Long Should Connecticut Voters Get For Early Voting?

With Connecticut lawmakers preparing to craft an early voting law in the coming legislative session, the state’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union signaled Tuesday it would push for a voting window of around 14 days. Voters in November gave the state legislature permission to pass an early...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Ten Years After Sandy Hook, Too Much Work Remains

December 14, 2012, is one of those days during which virtually everyone in Connecticut remembers where they were when they heard the news out of Sandy Hook. For another generation it might have been where they were when they heard the news of President Kennedy’s death, or of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in which 161 people with ties to our state perished.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Sandy Hook Brings Awareness To Community Gun Violence

Jeremy Stein, executive director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said a news organization in Switzerland wanted to meet him at the Sandy Hook memorial to do a story on the 10-year remembrance of the Sandy Hook shooting. “They didn’t want to meet me in Hartford or New Haven or Bridgeport,”...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Negotiates Hospital Waiver

Not wanting anyone to skip the hospital or overwhelm it during this peak season of respiratory illness, state officials have negotiated a waiver for short-term hospital stays for around 484,000 Connecticut residents with fully-insured insurance plans regulated by the state. “During this critical period, we must have the ability to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
R.A. Heim

Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
MAINE STATE
fox5dc.com

Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the DMV

Here are closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC in relation to the winter weather expected into Thursday morning, December 14th. Please refresh this page for the latest closings as they update throughout the morning or day. If you...
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

How much snow will Pennsylvania get this week? Check the map

It’s too early for a white Christmas, but parts of Pennsylvania could be covered in snow on Thursday. How much will stick depends on where you are: The Harrisburg area could see as much as 3″ to 6″ of snowfall, though sleet and rain will tamp that down. The northcentral part of the state is forecast to get close to a foot of snow. The ends, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, could miss out entirely.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Tips Given After Bear Sightings In Berkeley

BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
B98.5

Maine Residents Could See A $450 Relief Check

Even though we have seen the price of gas come down a little, energy prices overall continue to be outrageous. On top of that, the price of nearly everything is much higher than it was before the start of the pandemic. There is no doubt that nearly everyone in the country is feeling the effects of the massive inflation in some way.
MAINE STATE
WBRE

Code Blue advisory set for Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Code Blue has been placed for two days in the City of Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor George C. Brown, the city will have a code blue beginning Monday evening, December 12 through the morning of Tuesday, December 13 due to severe cold temperatures. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter is […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY

