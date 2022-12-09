BERKELEY – The local police put out a message letting people know that there have been some black bear sightings in the township and what to do if you encounter one. “It’s important to remember that although they are generally scared of humans they are opportunistic feeders and they do end up in areas outside of their normal habitat. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t attempt to make contact with a bear. Like any wild animal they can be dangerous. Seeing one can be alarming but there are some things you can do to prevent them from going by you,” police said.

