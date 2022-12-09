ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg Health Foundation awards nearly $700,000 in grants

By Sian Wilkerson, Daily Press
 3 days ago

The Williamsburg Health Foundation recently approved nearly $700,000 in grants for the year’s second round of giving.

The Board of Trustees approved 13 grants for “local organizations that improve the health of the Greater Williamsburg community,” the organization announced in a release.

The foundation awards grants twice yearly, with the earlier round of grants awarded back in June . Then, the organization’s board approved 22 grants worth nearly $4 million.

According to the foundation’s president and CEO Carol Sale, the latest round of grants has raised the total of grants awarded over the last 25 years by the foundation to more than $100 million.

“This is an important milestone for the community,” she said in a release. “It represents careful stewardship by current and past trustees and staff to make sure this community asset grows while distributing critical funds to improve the health of our community.”

The Arc of Greater Williamsburg received $35,000 toward their fitness program, which provides fitness activities and tools to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their caregivers.

“We are the only organization in the community that serves adults with disabilities,” The Arc’s Executive Director Pam McGregor said. “We have clients aged 18 through the rest of their life. One of the programs that has been absolutely vital to the success of our chapter has been the opportunity to offer fitness.”

According to McGregor, the program focuses on all aspects of health, including physical and mental health, stress-relief and nutrition.

“Anything that has to do with your overall health or well-being,” she said.

Included in the program are an array of activities like yoga, Zumba, aerobics and various sports clinics. The program typically holds four events a month, with around 40-50 clients coming out to each session.

The grant pays for the fitness instructors, transportation, including both drivers and fuel, and other necessary elements like sports equipment.

“It’s a total wellness approach,” McGregor said. “We include in wellness in every program and activity that we do, but fitness (is so important).”

Many of the grants awarded this month emphasize children’s mental health.

With so many people of all ages suffering with mental health issues around the community and the country, the foundation’s program team took “a hard look at ways to help more young people,” Williamsburg Health Foundation Director of Community Engagement Allison Brody said.

Bacon Street Youth and Family Services received $65,000 for their youth mental health and substance use counseling program, which provides individual and family counseling services to clients experiencing mental health and substance use issues.

Another grant recipient is Virginia Legacy Soccer Club , which received $80,000 towards their recreational soccer program that provides free soccer to local children.

According to the health foundation, the soccer club estimates that 1,000 kids will participate in the recreational league each season.

“So much of what makes a child health emotionally and physically is having the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities,” Brody said. “Soccer is the most popular sport in the world, so we see a diverse group of children taking advantage of this opportunity.”

This round of grants range from $3,000 to $133,000, and provides support for everything from transportation services to healthcare.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616

Comments / 0

