Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Congratulates New House Leadership

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement congratulating the new House Democrat Leadership for the 118th Congress. “Today represents a shift in America’s historic winds as House Democrats have elected a new top three to guide our caucus and our country. I want to congratulate my friends and colleagues, Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, as they usher in the next era of political leadership.
What’s The Good News In Illinois And Iowa For November, Quad-Cities?

It’s thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities. So what are some of the great things happening in and around the area? Here’s a rundown of some of them, in our latest monthly What’s The Good News segment, here on QuadCities.com and on KWQC-TV 6’s “Paula Sands Live.” Let’s take a look, and happy Thanksgiving!
