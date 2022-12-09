Read full article on original website
Related
Looking For Positive News Stories In Illinois And Iowa? Here’s The Good News!
It’s our last What’s The Good News column of the year, and we hope you’ve had a terrific year punctuated with a lot of positive news in your own lives. As always, we’ve been happy to present to you the positive things going on in our community throughout the year on QuadCities.com and on KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live.”
Davenport Community Schools’ Wins IASB Team Achievement Award
Davenport Community Schools’ board of directors has won an Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Team Achievement Award for 2021-22. The DCSD board is one of only 15 across the state of Iowa that earned this award this year. The plaque is presented in recognition of the board’s support...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Congratulates New House Leadership
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement congratulating the new House Democrat Leadership for the 118th Congress. “Today represents a shift in America’s historic winds as House Democrats have elected a new top three to guide our caucus and our country. I want to congratulate my friends and colleagues, Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, as they usher in the next era of political leadership.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Bipartisan Vote to Avoid Catastrophic Transportation Disruption
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the following statement on her vote for a bipartisan measure to avert a catastrophic disruption in the transportation of food, fuel or other critical goods. “Today, I joined my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan agreement preventing a catastrophic disruption...
Matt Barber Hosting Album Release Show At Iowa’s Grape Life Tonight
Matt Barber performs the finest jazz, pop, and variety, performing over 300 concerts per year around the world since 2005 and he’s coming to The Grape Life November 25 at 8pm!. With a passionate, uplifting style reminiscent of Barry Manilow and Michael Buble, Matt delivers songs we know and...
Quad Cities Cultural Trust Grants $245,000 To Iowa And Illinois Organizations
The Quad Cities Cultural Trust is excited to announce the 2022 grant recipients of the Adler Theater Fund. Five worthy local organizations have received a total of $245,000. All grants will help underwrite programming at the Adler Theater. The Quad Cities Cultural Trust partnered with the Adler Theater Foundation in...
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Applauds EPA Biofuel Blending Announcement
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement on the 2023, 2024, 2025 renewable volume obligations under the Renewable Fuel Standard announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency:. “Today, President Biden came through for our family farmers, all while working to reduce high prices at the gas pump and support...
What’s The Good News In Illinois And Iowa For November, Quad-Cities?
It’s thanksgiving week and there are plenty of positive news stories to tell and things to be thankful for here in the Quad-Cities. So what are some of the great things happening in and around the area? Here’s a rundown of some of them, in our latest monthly What’s The Good News segment, here on QuadCities.com and on KWQC-TV 6’s “Paula Sands Live.” Let’s take a look, and happy Thanksgiving!
Horror Comedy ‘Spooky Pete’ Scares Up Iowa’s Mockingbird This Weekend
Haus of Ruckus Returns to The Mockingbird with “Spooky Pete!”. Just in time to be late for Halloween… Haus Of Ruckus’ latest production is a bone chilling story of 5 under grads exploring a haunted mansion belonging to the outrageous spooky Pete. Scream in delight at several...
Boetje’s Mustard Served Up Award As One Of The Top Businesses In Illinois
Boetje’s Mustard has cut the mustard, by being honored as one of the best businesses in Illinois, as part of the Illinois Makers Class of 2022. “Our family is so honored by this award,” said Boetje’s owner Will Kropp. “Our mustard is handcrafted and uses the original recipe that was created back in 1889 right here in Rock Island.”
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Majority Leader Hoyer’s Decision to Step Down
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement on Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s announcement that he will not seek a leadership position in the 118th Congress. “In 1981 as a student at the University of Maryland, I volunteered on a campaign to elect a new Congressional candidate named Steny...
Did YOU Know There’s A Psychic And Paranormal Expo In The Quad-Cities This Weekend?
The 9th Annual Quad Cities Psychic & Paranormal Expo hits the River Center November 19 and November 20!. One of the best expos in the midwest featuring 40+ vendors, psychics, mediums, paranormal teams, haunted locations, healings, reiki, reflexology, stones, gems, drums, tarot cards, shamans, candles, herbs, books and SO much more!
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0