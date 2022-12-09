October was another record month for Orlando tourist taxes

Orange County’s record run of tourist-tax collections stretched to 10 consecutive months with the best October ever.

The 6% levy on hotel rooms and other short-term lodgings generated about $31.4 million in October, up $7 million from September, despite hurricanes that pummeled Florida coastlines, said Comptroller Phil Diamond, whose office tracks tax receipts.

Monthly collection reports generally lag about six weeks. November’s report is due in January.

The record numbers were boosted by a room-occupancy rate of 78%, the highest for October since 2017.

High occupancy and an average daily room rate exceeding $150 a night led to another healthy month of tourist-tax collections for Orange County, said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, the region’s taxpayer-funded marketing arm for tourism.

She said October marked the fifth consecutive month of metro Orlando’s hotel demand exceeding pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Matej credited both leisure and business travel segments for October’s showing.

Visitors took advantage of the Indigenous Peoples Day school break and Come Out with Pride events.

Matej said the Orange County Convention Center also hosted several large business gatherings at the complex on International Drive, including the National Business Aviation Association ’s annual meeting and convention and the Global Produce and Floral Show.

The levy is also known as a bed tax, hotel tax, tourist development tax or TDT for short.

Revenue spending is restricted by state law.

Often considered a gauge for the tourism industry’s health, revenues pay for the Orange County Convention Center; fund Visit Orlando; and defray costs for Orlando’s cultural venues, including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Amway Center and Camping World Stadium.

The record collections in October, which starts the new fiscal year, follows a record 12-month span during which the levy brought in $336.3 million, the highest ever for a fiscal year, shattering the previous top mark of $284 million set in fiscal year 2018-19.

Advance bookings suggest tourism will remain strong in the near term.

Matej said advance hotel bookings for December are pacing at 87% of 2019 levels, which set a record.

Leisure hotel bookings for the Christmas/New Year’s week were about 7% behind 2019.

She said she expects the gap to shrink.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com