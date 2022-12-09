ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County man said he stabbed victim in ‘self-defense’, police report says

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

A Volusia County man faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing a victim to death.

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department responded to a call on Thursday at 8:37 p.m., according to a press release from the department.

When officers arrived on the scene, Buddy Collins “spontaneously” admitted stabbing the victim in self-defense, according to the report.

First responders took the victim to the hospital, where he remains in the intensive care unit.

Collins is being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond.

Orlando, FL
