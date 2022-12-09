ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Content Standards meetings for arts and humanities, social studies set this week

 3 days ago
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the public interested in learning more about Idaho Content Standards for social studies, arts and humanities will have the opportunity to listen to the review committees’ meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 14.

Idaho Content Standards, reviewed for each subject area on a six-year rotating schedule, detail the minimum knowledge a student is expected to know and be able to use at specific grade levels.

School districts across the state adopt curriculum to meet or exceed those content standards. The reviews are conducted by committees of subject-area experts from across Idaho.

You can listen to the review committees’ meetings on Zoom by calling (346) 248-7799 or (253) 215-8782 then entering the meeting ID code.

  • Social Studies K-12 Standards – 4 to 7 p.m. Mountain Time, Tuesday, meeting ID 962 6588 1751
  • Arts and Humanities K-12 Standards – 4 to 7 p.m. Mountain Time, Wednesday, meeting ID 965 1817 4473

Members of the standards review committees, nominated by stakeholder groups, include K-12 teachers and university faculty members as well as legislators and representatives of the Idaho Historical Society, Idaho Charter School Network, PTA, Junior Achievement and Indian Education.

They will review the state’s existing standards for each grade level, study standards from other states and review best practices before drafting new proposed standards. A draft of the new standards is expected to be presented to the State Board of Education in 2023, followed by a public comment period before the final proposed standards are submitted to the State Board and then to the Legislature in early 2024. Learn more about Idaho Content Standards and the standards review process on the State Department of Education website.

