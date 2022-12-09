ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023

Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?

If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives

French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
The hottest trend in fireplaces? Using them to warm up a kitchen or bathroom

(BPT) - In the past few years homes have become vital sanctuaries — places where you and your family want to feel comfortable, cozy and serene. Recent shifts in home design are responding to this need, while also reflecting a desire for beauty and luxury. As a result, fireplaces are seriously trending — not just for living rooms or bedrooms, but even kitchens and bathrooms.
How to Give a New Kitchen Old-House Character

Historical homes are anything but one-dimensional. You'll typically find a mix of textures and patterns with a warm continuity that invites family and friends to gather. But with old appliances, countertops, and cabinets, even the most charming kitchens will eventually need a renovation. With a few simple tricks, you can maintain the character and integrity of your original kitchen during the renovation process.
Undermount Kitchen Sink: How to Choose the Best One

An undermount kitchen sink is one of the most popular installation styles for kitchen sinks for a variety of reasons. Undermount kitchen sinks can give your kitchen a streamlined style that is contemporary as well as beautiful. With a rise in popularity, there has been an influx of choices onto...
What Is A Barndominium?

Barndominiums are a growing trend in new home construction, with owners flocking to the countryside and the charms of rural life. Here's more on these homes.
