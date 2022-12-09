Read full article on original website
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
lifetrixcorner.com
Is Vinyl Flooring Good for the Kitchen Floor?
If you are planning to redo your kitchen floor, it is natural to get confused as options are many. You obviously want something that’s soothing to the eye and durable at the same time. Being the busiest part of the house, the kitchen witnesses spills and splashes, mess from kids and pets, and dropped food. So, what material would be ideal for your kitchen floor? Anti static vinyl flooring is one such option that can never go wrong.
homedit.com
French Closet Doors: Functional Alternatives
French closet doors are one of the best ways to create a practical yet attractive closure for your closet space. These doors allow you to access all of your space in the closet and do away with unattractive tracks and rollers. This can transform an unsightly space into one that...
Herald Community Newspapers
The hottest trend in fireplaces? Using them to warm up a kitchen or bathroom
(BPT) - In the past few years homes have become vital sanctuaries — places where you and your family want to feel comfortable, cozy and serene. Recent shifts in home design are responding to this need, while also reflecting a desire for beauty and luxury. As a result, fireplaces are seriously trending — not just for living rooms or bedrooms, but even kitchens and bathrooms.
BHG
How to Give a New Kitchen Old-House Character
Historical homes are anything but one-dimensional. You'll typically find a mix of textures and patterns with a warm continuity that invites family and friends to gather. But with old appliances, countertops, and cabinets, even the most charming kitchens will eventually need a renovation. With a few simple tricks, you can maintain the character and integrity of your original kitchen during the renovation process.
IKEA Or Target: Which Has The Cheapest Area Rugs
Area rugs provide a versatile design option for your space, but they're not always cheap. We compared the best affordable area rugs at Ikea and Target.
What Does It Really Mean To Have Chintzy Décor?
Whatever the reason for the escalation of this trend, it is back and thriving. We tell you all about chintzy décor and why people can't get enough of it!
homedit.com
Undermount Kitchen Sink: How to Choose the Best One
An undermount kitchen sink is one of the most popular installation styles for kitchen sinks for a variety of reasons. Undermount kitchen sinks can give your kitchen a streamlined style that is contemporary as well as beautiful. With a rise in popularity, there has been an influx of choices onto...
Magnolia Star Joanna Gaines' Best Tips For Painting And Decorating With Darker Colors
If you want an ultra-intriguing, sophisticated look in your home, darker hues may be the way to go. Here are Joanna Gaines' tips for going dark.
Should Your Coffee Table Be The Same Height As Your Couch?
If you base a coffee table purchase on aesthetics alone, you might be left regretting your decision. Find out what height is ideal for a new coffee table.
55 Fun Holiday Decor Ideas With Non-Traditional Color Schemes
Nowadays, there are all sorts of non-traditional holiday aesthetics to choose from, so there's no need to feel tied down with the traditional red and green.
livingetc.com
How can I divide a bedroom into two rooms? 10 ideas that will transform how you use your space
There are plenty of reasons you might want to divide a bedroom into two rooms, whether it's to create a closet, home office, or even to create a second bedroom. Yet, it isn't always possible to construct internal walls or renovate a room at the drop of a hat. Whether...
What Is A Barndominium?
Barndominiums are a growing trend in new home construction, with owners flocking to the countryside and the charms of rural life. Here's more on these homes.
18 Simple Design Tricks To Help Make Your Kitchen More Accessible
If a total kitchen remodel isn't possible, there are still many ways you can make your kitchen space more accessible and allow for more independent living.
How To Properly Shape Your Christmas Tree
Things aren't always pretty when an artificial Christmas tree comes out of the box, but it's nothing you can't fix. Here's how to properly shape your tree.
Is An Invisible Kitchen The Next Big Home Trend?
Exploring the features of invisible kitchens can help you decide if this type of remodeling is right for your space. Start with the following décor elements.
I DIYed a long shower curtain using a flat bed sheet: it's the dramatic vibe our bathroom needed
I couldn't find the extra-long patterned shower curtain I'd envisioned since forever, so I made one myself for a dramatic finish
