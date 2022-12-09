ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England belief is growing, says captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

England captain Harry Kane feels belief is building that their squad is good enough to win the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side take on reigning champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

The Tottenham striker said: “Looking back in 2018, we didn’t really know what to expect from the group.

“We went there with belief we could win it, but it was almost a new experience. We got to the semi-finals and everyone was over the moon, but whether we had full belief to go and win the tournament, I am not sure.

“But we backed that up by reaching the final of the Euros and the belief has been growing.”

Kane said he had not spoken to his Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris , the France goalkeeper, ahead of the game.

“He is a really good guy, one of the best goalkeepers in the world,” Kane said. “For a game like this, we are not friends for sure and go to have a good battle against each other.

“I have known him for a long time and can’t speak highly enough of him.

“I will enjoy playing against him if we win, but know he will be doing everything to make France win.”

