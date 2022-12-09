King Charles and Queen Consort meet Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during Wrexham visit

King Charles III and Camilla , Queen Consort, met Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they paid a visit to Wrexham AFC - the football club owned by the stars.

The royals met players and staff as well as the co-chairmen during a tour of the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club in 2021 and it has since become the subject of a Disney+ documentary.

On the pitch, Wrexham are currently second in the English National League.

