ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

King Charles and Queen Consort meet Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during Wrexham visit

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQWBM_0jdDI5fU00

King Charles III and Camilla , Queen Consort, met Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they paid a visit to Wrexham AFC - the football club owned by the stars.

The royals met players and staff as well as the co-chairmen during a tour of the Racecourse Ground.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club in 2021 and it has since become the subject of a Disney+ documentary.

On the pitch, Wrexham are currently second in the English National League.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal

If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
People

King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins Its Journey to the Big Ceremony as It Leaves Tower of London

The St. Edward Crown is being prepared for the service that will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 Preparations are underway for the Coronation of King Charles III! The crown he will wear has left the famous Tower of London, where it is stored with the other Crown Jewels, to undergo work to get it ready for the historic service, which will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the St. Edward Crown, which is at the center of the...
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirement for Prince Harry's Family Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reported to be furious over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles. The latest slice of drama comes after Queen Elizabeth II's death and the ascent of father King Charles III, to the throne. Now the king's reported requirements have come to light after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and he might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
The Independent

Adam Sandler says Brendan Fraser ‘made us feel bad about ourselves’ in George of the Jungle

Adam Sandler has claimed that Brendan Fraser’s award-nominated role in George of the Jungle made Sandler “feel bad about” himself.Fraser, who appeared alongside Sandler and Steve Buscemi in the 1994 musical comedy Airheads, played the titular character of George in the 1997 family comedy. Sitting down together in conversation for Variety Studio’s newest episode of Actors on Actors, Sandler recalled the American-Canadian star leaving Airheads and going on to get “very jacked for George of the Jungle”.“I was disappointed how good you looked in that. You weren’t supposed to do that to us,” the Hustle actor joked. “You were...
The Independent

The Independent

975K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy