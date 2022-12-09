ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Texas man reunites with dog 7 years later in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas - A Texas man whose dog ran away years ago has been reunited with her, more than a thousand miles away. The last time Kerry Smith saw his dog Jazzy was just before she ran off during July 4th fireworks 7 years ago. He recently got a call from Orange County, Florida Animal Services. They had rescued a dog that had been abandoned in a motel room without food or water. They scanned it for a microchip and were able to contact Smith. He flew to Orlando Saturday to pick jazzy up.
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers

Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling. “I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally,” Abbott wrote in a tweet Sunday night. “I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime.”
More than 76,000 customers without power in California as storm moves through

A major winter storm has knocked out power in portions of Northern California. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District and PG&E estimate about 76,000 of their customers are without power. The storm's strong winds and heavy rains have downed power lines, and even brought heavy snow at higher elevations. Wind gusts...
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
