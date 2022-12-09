ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Republican Gallagher to Lead New U.S. House China Select Committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher was named on Thursday to lead a select committee being created in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on economic and security competition with China. Gallagher, a former Marine counterintelligence officer who has served on the House Armed Services Committee, has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Tampa Bay Times

Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?

Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House ethics committee for unspecified allegation

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is under investigation by the House of Representatives ethics committee for an unspecified alleged violation of congressional rules, the panel announced Wednesday. The firebrand progressive lawmaker, who will face the probe in 2023 under the new Republican-led Congress, denied any wrongdoing. “The Congresswoman has always taken...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Congressman Patrick McHenry Selected as Chair of House Financial Services Committee

Congressman Patrick McHenry has been selected as the incoming Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. The House Republican Steering Committee made the move in advance of the 118th Congress, which commences in January when the Republicans take over leadership of the House. McHenry’s selection as the new Chairman was...
CBS News

The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats

Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy