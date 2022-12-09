Read full article on original website
McCarthy instructs Jan. 6 committee to preserve documents ahead of GOP House takeover
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding that the Select Committee on Jan. 6 preserve documents related to its investigation into the Capitol riot.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says Republicans should 'stop compromising' with Democrats, arguing that Senate GOP leaders 'routinely cave in' to Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer
"I ran for leader because Republican leaders in the Senate routinely cave in and allow Schumer and Biden to win," Scott said during a Nevada speech.
BBC
Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats
Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
The last win in the 2022 midterm elections gives Senate Democrats a true majority for the next Congress, and won’t require a power-sharing agreement with Republicans. The post U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
US News and World Report
Republican Gallagher to Lead New U.S. House China Select Committee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher was named on Thursday to lead a select committee being created in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on economic and security competition with China. Gallagher, a former Marine counterintelligence officer who has served on the House Armed Services Committee, has been...
Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position
House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
Schumer skips over Feinstein, 89, for Senate president pro tem, third in presidential line of succession
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is picking Sen. Patty Murray to be the next Senate president pro tempore in 2023 after Sen. Patrick Leahy retires.
Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but now must calm GOP's right flank
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker.
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Family of deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick snubs GOP leaders
The family of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died hours after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6, refused to shake hands with the two top Republican members of Congress at a Tuesday ceremony. The Sicknick family members walked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority...
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
Rick Scott didn’t flip the Senate for Republicans, then he lost to McConnell. Now what?
Rumblings about the political ascension of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate GOP’s 2022 campaign arm, have been in the air for months. In February, Florida’s junior senator broke ranks to roll out a controversial policy plan that Scott said was needed to define the party’s agenda — the details of which put him at odds with some other Republicans and became a favorite target of Democratic attacks.
Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History
In the 233 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black. The post Here’s Every Black U.S. Senator In American History appeared first on NewsOne.
After clinching Senate, Dems eye the unthinkable: Holding the House
Democrats have a legitimate — if narrow — chance of retaining the lower chamber.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House ethics committee for unspecified allegation
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is under investigation by the House of Representatives ethics committee for an unspecified alleged violation of congressional rules, the panel announced Wednesday. The firebrand progressive lawmaker, who will face the probe in 2023 under the new Republican-led Congress, denied any wrongdoing. “The Congresswoman has always taken...
crowdfundinsider.com
Congressman Patrick McHenry Selected as Chair of House Financial Services Committee
Congressman Patrick McHenry has been selected as the incoming Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. The House Republican Steering Committee made the move in advance of the 118th Congress, which commences in January when the Republicans take over leadership of the House. McHenry’s selection as the new Chairman was...
After GOP loss in Georgia Senate runoff, RNC’s McDaniel argues ‘our ground game worked’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel isn’t letting Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia’s Senate runoff discourage her from running for re-election as RNC chair.
The difference a 51-49 Senate majority makes to Democrats
Democrats were going to control the Senate in January regardless of the outcome of Tuesday night's runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker, since a Democrat occupies the White House. CBS News projects Warnock will keep his seat in the Senate, meaning Democrats will have...
