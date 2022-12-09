Read full article on original website
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
wabe.org
Atlanta Young Republicans talk turnout, recruitment following Georgia runoff
On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta Young Republicans President Allen English and Vice President of Membership Winslow Jones reflect on the outcome of the 2022 Georgia midterms and recruitment efforts for their party. The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement estimates more than...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
wabe.org
Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects
Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds are high the nation will experience a recession in 2023. “We are expecting that Georgia’s...
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
wfxg.com
Political leaders call on voters "one more time"
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result
The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: 8-year-old singer ‘Reagan’s World’ joins Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It could easily be the latest ear-catching anthem for anyone who listens!. Reagan’s World is an 8-year-old singer working to make a mark in today’s kids-friendly entertainment industry. She joined Brooks Baptiste in the studio and left us with a performance to...
Georgia woman who pushed little sister out of the way of oncoming truck graduates from college
ATLANTA — Eleven years after she saved her sister from an oncoming truck, a senior at Berry College will soon walk across the stage in her cap and gown. It’s a milestone she wasn’t always sure she’d reach. At 10 years old, Rucker pushed her then...
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
COVID-19 cases rose more than 50% in a week in Georgia, doctors warn
ATLANTA — Local doctors are urging people to take precautions because of what they call a “tripledemic,” which is stressing Georgia hospitals. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with doctors this week, who continue to urge caution over the holiday period. Doctors have seen a rise in...
capitalbnews.org
What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters
West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
Clayton Schools paying outgoing superintendent $200,000-plus in separation
Clayton County Schools will pay outgoing Superintendent Morcease Beasley more than $200,000 to separate from the distric...
Newnan Times-Herald
Kemp appoints judge to Coweta Superior Court
Erica Tisinger, a State Court judge in Carroll County, was appointed to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit includes Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties.
capitalbnews.org
How Black Voters Turned the Tide in Warnock’s Favor
It’s been about two years since Buckhead resident Greg Weeks came out to vote for anything or anyone, but during Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff race, he felt compelled to cast his ballot for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Weeks was “frightened” by the prospect of his opponent, Herschel Walker, representing...
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
