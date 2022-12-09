ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wabe.org

Atlanta Young Republicans talk turnout, recruitment following Georgia runoff

On this edition of “Closer Look,” Atlanta Young Republicans President Allen English and Vice President of Membership Winslow Jones reflect on the outcome of the 2022 Georgia midterms and recruitment efforts for their party. The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement estimates more than...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Economists predict 2023 recession, but Georgia could escape worst effects

Georgians have been pinching pennies to get by during a rough economy, and the hard times are likely to continue next year. Economists at the University of Georgia’s annual Georgia Economic Outlook say odds are high the nation will experience a recession in 2023. “We are expecting that Georgia’s...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Political leaders call on voters "one more time"

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many registered voters in Georgia's House District 129 may recall voting for a state representative very recently. The late Henry Wayne Howard secured the democratic nomination in May but passed away before the general election in November. Because the incumbent was to run unopposed in November, this democratic primary will determine who takes the seat in his place.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia lawmakers to review voting issues in January

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Comeback

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters

West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Kemp appoints judge to Coweta Superior Court

Erica Tisinger, a State Court judge in Carroll County, was appointed to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit includes Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

How Black Voters Turned the Tide in Warnock’s Favor

It’s been about two years since Buckhead resident Greg Weeks came out to vote for anything or anyone, but during Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff race, he felt compelled to cast his ballot for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Weeks was “frightened” by the prospect of his opponent, Herschel Walker, representing...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy