Security guard shot and killed breaking up Visalia bar fight, police say
VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A security guard was shot and killed in Visalia Thursday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.
Police say around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Green Olive bar regarding shots being fired inside the bar.
According to officers, a security guard for the bar had been shot and killed while breaking up an altercation inside the bar.
A second victim was self-transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered to be life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Max Navo at (559) 713-4234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0