Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Police handle several investigations
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Julie L. Trolinger, 52, of 110 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for /stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 1. •An officer was dispatched to a Chestnut Terrace residence on...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
Bird flu confirmed in Webster County
The Webster County Health Unit has been informed by the state that avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in several locations across the county.
KYTV
Howell County man dies in head-on crash near South Fork, Mo.
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Caulfield, Mo. has died after a head-on crash Friday night. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 32-year-old Aaron Schlegel died after another car crossed the center line and hit Schlegel’s car head-on. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m....
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
KTLO
1 man killed, 3 women injured when pickup trucks collide
An area man was killed and three women were seriously injured when two pickup trucks collided Friday night in Howell County. Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schlegel of Caulfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Amanda Sanders of Tecumseh and 61-year-old Carolyn Robertson and 64-year-old Carroll Gaddis of West Plains were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
kjluradio.com
Rolla woman reported missing, last seen the day after Thanksgiving
The Rolla Police Department is actively investigating a missing person case involving an adult female. Tonya Pratt, 53, of Rolla, was last seen the day after Thanksgiving at the Mission in Rolla. Police say Pratt may have traveled to the St. Louis area. She’s described as a white female, with...
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Commission on Thursday approved American Recovery Fund Act funds to be given to approximately 30 former employees in the County Sheriff’s Department
The Pulaski County Commission on Thursday approved American Recovery Fund Act funds to be given to approximately 30 former employees in the County Sheriff’s Department who worked through the Covid pandemic. Sheriff Jimmy Bench had submitted a request for premium pay for two but not all of the 30 employees who were left off a previous list, saying there were not re-hireable. He said they didn’t meet the criteria approved by the Pulaski County ARPA board for handing out the money.
houstonherald.com
Tractor-trailer runs off U.S. 60; injures driver early Saturday
An Alton man was hurt early Saturday when his tractor-trailer ran off U.S. 60 west of Willow Springs and struck an embankment at about 1:25 a.m. Tpr. Kage Etherton said the eastbound 2006 International 9400I was driven by Lenza D. Clark, 32, who had moderate injuries and was taken to Ozarks Health in West Plains.
houstonherald.com
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 32 near Falcon
One person was killed and two seriously injured — including a baby — in an accident Saturday afternoon northeast of Falcon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. G. Sloan said a westbound 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling on Highway 32 when it skidded, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a fence. The driver, Carey L. Whitten, 31, of Falcon, and two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.
mymoinfo.com
Blackwell Man Has Serious Injuries in Reynolds County Crash
(Black) A man from Blackwell was seriously injured Thursday morning in a traffic accident on Route ‘N’ in Reynolds County. The highway patrol says 52 year old Phillip Nixon was driving south when he crossed the centerline, ran off the left side, hitting a tree. He was taken...
kfmo.com
Viburnum Man Dies While Working Underground
(Bixby, MO) A worker with the Doe Run Company, Hagen Barton of Viburnum, is dead after he was discovered unresponsive along a haul road underground at the Casteel Mine near Bixby Tuesday, December 6th. A press release form Doe Run Company officials shows emergency rescue personnel were immediately notified and arrived on scene where Barton was pronounced dead. A moment of silence was held at the Viburnum and Salem basketball game this week in honor of Barton. The Mine Safety and Health Administration, and local authorities, are investigating the incident. The Doe Run Company's Vice President of the SEMO Mining and Milling Division, Brian Mangogna, says “Barton was a valued member of the Casteel Mine team, a resident of Viburnum, a father, family member, and friend to many in our community. He will be greatly missed.”
myozarksonline.com
Secondary accident risk
Lebanon Police and emergency crews responded to multiple wrecks in the city. Lebanon Police Sergeant Kacie Springer reports that many of the wrecks were secondary accidents.. Most secondary wrecks are avoidable if people just slow down in areas of heavy traffic and they are paying attention to the road and not driving distracted. If you do have a wreck, try to get your vehicle off the street, on to the shoulder, as far off the road as possible.
myozarksonline.com
33-year-old Joseph Esparza of Newburg has been arraigned on charges of tampering in the first degree, forgery, and burglary
33-year-old Joseph Esparza of Newburg has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of tampering in the first degree, forgery, and burglary. Court documents allege that Esparza on December 2nd knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 1998 Pontiac Grand Am and used a genuine Certificate of Title for that automobile, knowing that it had been made or altered so that it purported to have an ownership that it did not possess. The documents also allege that on the same date, Esparza entered a building in Waynesville for the purpose of stealing. Esparza pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on December 12th and a preliminary hearing on January 3rd.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Bob Miller Sr.
Services for Bob Miller Sr., 90, are 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
Don “Killer” Miller
Don “Killer” Miller, son of the late Paul and Mamie (Cole) Miller, was born June 28, 1941, in Houston, Mo. He departed this life at 81 years of age, on Dec. 10, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital with family by his side. Other than his parents, he...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
Elle
The Mom Who Stole Her Daughter’s Identity
In early 2016, a blonde stranger with round cheeks arrived at a domestic violence shelter near the small town of West Plains, Missouri, visibly shaken. She said her name was Lauren Ashleigh Hays and that she was 22 years old. The story Lauren told was both familiar and sad: She...
Comments / 0