Cases 16-20 16. The Christmas wish of this 4-year-old girl is a new doll and she likes to color. Her clothing needs are size 5T pants and shirts and size 10 little girl shoes. 17. Two boys, ages 10 and 12, would like a football and a remote control car. The 12-year-old boy needs size 12 husky jeans and size 14 boys shirts. He also needs size 5 shoes. The 10-year-old boy needs size 10/12 pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. Both boys also need socks and underwear.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO