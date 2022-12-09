Read full article on original website
HHS senior receives All-State football recognition
Houston High School senior Casey Merckling has been voted to the Class 2 All-State Third Team as an offensive lineman by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Merckling was a four-year starter at center for Houston and played a major role on both offense and defense during the Tigers’ successful 2022 season during which the squad posted an 8-3 overall record and recorded several milestones in HHS football history.
Don “Killer” Miller
Don “Killer” Miller, son of the late Paul and Mamie (Cole) Miller, was born June 28, 1941, in Houston, Mo. He departed this life at 81 years of age, on Dec. 10, 2022, at Texas County Memorial Hospital with family by his side. Other than his parents, he...
Multiple charges for woman after accident west of Houston
A woman faces many charges following an accident Tuesday night near Highways 17 and AA west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jennifer M. Moebius, 40, of Springfield, was charged with felony habitual DWI, felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident, failing to register a vehicle and having no insurance.
Missouri Ozarks Community Health celebrates 25th anniversary
Missouri Ozarks Community Health is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The organization was formed as the Douglas County Public Health Services Group, Inc. It officially opened its doors in 1997 in Ava. From there, Missouri Ozarks Community Health became a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2001. Now the organization operates seven clinics across four counties: Douglas, Texas, Wright and Ozark.
Christmas at the library
Christmas is just around the corner, and for me personally, I am almost done with my shopping. Books are a great gift anytime for any age and all library branches have gently used books for sale. New for Christmas on the shelves this month in Houston are these large-print books:...
Truck driver seriously injured in crash south of Licking on Tuesday
A truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash three miles south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Michael D. Lynch, 32, of Winona, was the driver of a southbound 2005 Freightliner that traveled off the right side of Highway 137 and overturned. Lynch, who was...
Police handle several investigations
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Julie L. Trolinger, 52, of 110 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for /stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Dec. 1. •An officer was dispatched to a Chestnut Terrace residence on...
Organizers: 183 children sign up ‘Share’
Cases 16-20 16. The Christmas wish of this 4-year-old girl is a new doll and she likes to color. Her clothing needs are size 5T pants and shirts and size 10 little girl shoes. 17. Two boys, ages 10 and 12, would like a football and a remote control car. The 12-year-old boy needs size 12 husky jeans and size 14 boys shirts. He also needs size 5 shoes. The 10-year-old boy needs size 10/12 pants and shirts and size 4 shoes. Both boys also need socks and underwear.
Influenza cases continue to increase
Influenza cases in Texas County continue to climb, according to a report issued Tuesday afternoon by the Texas County Health Department. The number was up 22 from last week. The season-to-date total is influenza A (105), influenza B (11) and one untyped. Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (8),...
Local pair’s products used in upcoming Netflix movie
The mother-daughter duo behind St. Louis-based Floral Preservation Co. is making its film debut in “The Wedding Hustler,” set for a Valentine’s Day release on Amazon Prime. A romantic comedy about a groom who plans a surprise wedding in the middle of a pandemic, “The Wedding Hustler”...
Updated: The latest filings for April election
Here is the latest rundown as of presstime Tuesday for filings for the April 4 municipal elections. Candidate filings include school boards, municipalities, water boards and other political subdivisions. At the Houston School District, the three-year terms of board members Jo Holland, Darren Ice and Christie Koch expire. Filing are...
Council seems poised to approve wage proposal in ’23 budget
Members of the Houston City Council seem poised next week to approve a 2023 budget that will include a cost of living wage increase for all of the city’s workforce following a session Monday night. While no formal vote was taken, it appears a majority of the council will...
