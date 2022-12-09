Read full article on original website
Wichita City Council to approve Surge sale
USD 309 school board to look at Narcan policy
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 School Board will discuss a policy for the administration of Naloxone (Narcan) in the case of opioid overdose at its meeting on Monday. The Reno County Health Department has a Suspected Drug Overdose Dashboard and from Oct. 1 to Dec....
Parkland sale to Ruffin’s Hyatt hotel is the right way to do city business | Opinion
Unlike many previous park deals, Wichita’s getting a fair price and benefits from this transaction.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Valeda the Talking Transparent Woman in Halstead Kansas
It focuses on health education programs for students but offers programs aimed at an adult audience as well. The Center's "On the Road" presentations for kindergarten through college students meet state science, health, and counselor standards. The Center for Healthy Living features a variety of exhibits about the human body...
Torchy’s Tacos founder responds to closures; also, what to do with unused gift cards
A couple of Wichita taco shops closed unexpectedly after business on Sunday, and now a competitor is honoring their gift cards.
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
City breaks ground on a new east Wichita police substation. Here’s where it will be
$9.2 million of the $10.6 million project is being paid for with federal COVID-19 relief money.
lawrencekstimes.com
Who needs college algebra? Kansas universities may rethink math requirements
WICHITA — At most Kansas colleges and universities, students face required classes — or the proficiency tests to get out of them — to earn a bachelor’s degree. Including college algebra. It’s a long-held requirement and often daunting. About one in three Kansas students fails...
Wichita ex-lawmaker to stand trial on charges of COVID-19 aid fraud, money laundering
The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims he defrauded the federal government of more than $450,000.
kfdi.com
Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation
Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
kmuw.org
A third-generation Black physician reflects on his work; the push to build diversity in Wichita’s medical community.
Dr. Val Brown, Jr. talks about being a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. Of the one thousand doctors in the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, only 33 are Black. That's why the society started the Brown Family Fund, an effort to recruit and retain more Black doctors in Wichita. Dr. Val Brown Junior, a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. He's excited the funding will help Black physicians in a vocation that began in his own family in the 1940s.
KAKE TV
Wichita police track financial crime ring to Derby area, recover stolen property
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property connected to a months-long investigation into financial crimes in the Kansas/Oklahoma area. The investigation is involving financial crimes including theft, fraud and more. Early Monday morning, police executed a search warrant on a property...
kfdi.com
Battle of the Badges blood drive to begin
Red Cross officials will kick off the 28th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive on Tuesday, and it will run through January 1st. The drive is a friendly competition between law enforcement, firefighters and EMS for Wichita and Sedgwick County, and it’s aimed at meeting a critical need for blood during the holiday season.
Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
KAKE TV
'I just can't believe it,' former Wichita public schools student receives letter for band 62 years later
For Ray Pyles, receiving a 'letter' to put on a letterman jacket in high school was something, the 81-year-old always wanted. You could even say, him obtaining one was something over 60 years in the making. So recently, in the band room at North High, this accomplishment was achieved for...
USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
Program to give senior citizens gifts continues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Hutch Post
A Day In The Life: Collins Bus
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
KAKE TV
WPS hopes to make illness-related closures a thing of the past after Thursday hiring event
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – Illness is spreading fast at an elementary school in southeast Wichita, and because of a significant substitute teacher shortage, the district had to close the school through Monday. The district also happened to have a job fair scheduled for Thursday, and now hopes to have...
