Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

USD 309 school board to look at Narcan policy

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 School Board will discuss a policy for the administration of Naloxone (Narcan) in the case of opioid overdose at its meeting on Monday. The Reno County Health Department has a Suspected Drug Overdose Dashboard and from Oct. 1 to Dec....
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Valeda the Talking Transparent Woman in Halstead Kansas

It focuses on health education programs for students but offers programs aimed at an adult audience as well. The Center's "On the Road" presentations for kindergarten through college students meet state science, health, and counselor standards. The Center for Healthy Living features a variety of exhibits about the human body...
HALSTEAD, KS
kfdi.com

Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation

Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

A third-generation Black physician reflects on his work; the push to build diversity in Wichita’s medical community.

Dr. Val Brown, Jr. talks about being a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. Of the one thousand doctors in the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, only 33 are Black. That's why the society started the Brown Family Fund, an effort to recruit and retain more Black doctors in Wichita. Dr. Val Brown Junior, a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. He's excited the funding will help Black physicians in a vocation that began in his own family in the 1940s.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police track financial crime ring to Derby area, recover stolen property

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property connected to a months-long investigation into financial crimes in the Kansas/Oklahoma area. The investigation is involving financial crimes including theft, fraud and more. Early Monday morning, police executed a search warrant on a property...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Battle of the Badges blood drive to begin

Red Cross officials will kick off the 28th annual Battle of the Badges blood drive on Tuesday, and it will run through January 1st. The drive is a friendly competition between law enforcement, firefighters and EMS for Wichita and Sedgwick County, and it’s aimed at meeting a critical need for blood during the holiday season.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Eagle Media Adopt-A-Child a success once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Eagle Media and Allen Samuels CDJR came together again on Friday evening for the 2022 Adopt a Child turn in party. Throughout the holiday season, Country 102.9 and the Hutchinson Eagle Media stations called on the community to adopt 214 children from Reno, Harvey and McPherson counties whose families needed assistance to give them a better Christmas. The stations were given the names thanks to the Kansas Department of Children and Families.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 buildings to be closed starting next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —All USD 308 schools will be closed to the public for winter break, December 19, 2022, through January 3, 2023. Staff return for a professional development day on January 3, 2023, but there will be no school for students. School resumes on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, for all grade levels.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Program to give senior citizens gifts continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Hutchinson is participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior® program again this year. The program provides gifts and companionship for lonely and isolated seniors. The program is made possible by the generous support of area nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: Collins Bus

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS

