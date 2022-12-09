Read full article on original website
Ken DeLand’s final movements and last message revealed after American student, 22, goes missing in France
AN AMERICAN student missing in France was last seen on store security days after his final messages to his family. Ken DeLand Jr. has not been heard from since November 27 when he messaged his loved ones on WhatsApp. The 22-year-old's phone last pinged three days later on November 30,...
Fans all say same thing as footage emerges showing Dutch players trying to put off Argentina in dramatic shootout loss
ARGENTINA'S World Cup win over Holland descended into chaos during the penalty shootout - after threatening to boil over throughout. Footage has emerged of the Dutch players trying to put off the Argentina stars before they took their penalties. After Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis missed Holland's first two...
Each Semifinalists' Biggest Key to Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina and Croatia will meet in the semifinals on one side, while France and Morocco will go at it on the other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Each nation has passed multiple tests to reach this point of the tournament in Qatar, but the stakes are now the highest they've ever been as the final approaches.
Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History
It’s not as glamorous as the World Cup Final, but a medal is on the line. The third-place game in the World Cup will pit the two nations that lost in their semifinal matchups against one another for the bronze medallion in the tournament. The team that loses goes home empty-handed.
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
Exclusive dining: Pakistani hole-in-the wall dishes up faves
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — No menu. No delivery. No walk-ins. Advance orders only. Explanations and instructions while you eat. Welcome to Baking Virsa, a hole-in-the-wall in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore described as the country’s most expensive restaurant for what it serves — household favorites like flatbreads and kebabs.
Morocco Scores Late in First Half, Leads Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinal
Is Morocco really the team of destiny at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. It continues to look that way in Qatar, as Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime of their quarterfinal match. Morocco and Portugal played even for nearly 45 minutes before the Atlas Lions struck first in the 42nd...
