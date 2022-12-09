ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Each Semifinalists' Biggest Key to Winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina and Croatia will meet in the semifinals on one side, while France and Morocco will go at it on the other in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Each nation has passed multiple tests to reach this point of the tournament in Qatar, but the stakes are now the highest they've ever been as the final approaches.
NBC Miami

Every Third-Place Game Result in FIFA World Cup History

It’s not as glamorous as the World Cup Final, but a medal is on the line. The third-place game in the World Cup will pit the two nations that lost in their semifinal matchups against one another for the bronze medallion in the tournament. The team that loses goes home empty-handed.
NBC Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination

Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
The Associated Press

Exclusive dining: Pakistani hole-in-the wall dishes up faves

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — No menu. No delivery. No walk-ins. Advance orders only. Explanations and instructions while you eat. Welcome to Baking Virsa, a hole-in-the-wall in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore described as the country’s most expensive restaurant for what it serves — household favorites like flatbreads and kebabs.
NBC Miami

Morocco Scores Late in First Half, Leads Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinal

Is Morocco really the team of destiny at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. It continues to look that way in Qatar, as Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime of their quarterfinal match. Morocco and Portugal played even for nearly 45 minutes before the Atlas Lions struck first in the 42nd...

