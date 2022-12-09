Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.
Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch joins Sen. Braun in governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch formally started her 2024 campaign for governor Monday and said she would not shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite discontent among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch, who was Holcomb’s running mate in...
New York tackles hate and bias with new prevention unit
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — In response to legislation signed last month, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The new unit will promote acceptance, inclusion, and tolerance and serve as an early warning detection system in local communities. “Everyone – no...
Princess Abigail, ‘last Hawaiian princess,’ dies at age 96
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kawānanakoa family announced that Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa had passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the age of 96. Her death was revealed to the public on Monday at the Iolani Palace, America’s only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa died peacefully in her Nu’uanu home where her wife Veronica Gail Kawānanakoa was by her side.
Options available amid pediatric medicine shortage
LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the more than 50 years of filling prescriptions, Stone’s Pharmacy said they’ve seen their share of drug shortages, but this one impacting children is different. “It’s often a manufacturing problem, a shortage of materials,” pharmacist Leigh McConchie said. “What we’re seeing...
Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
Alexandria Central School District closes due to spike in student illness
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alexandria Central School District temporarily closed its doors Monday, according to a social media post from the District. Alexandria closed on Monday, December 12 and switched to remote learning. This was due to a significant spike in student illness, including influenza, COVID, RSV and gastrointestinal viruses, and said the switch was to “give students and staff an opportunity to recover.”
Fort Plain man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal Pittsfield crash
OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police is reporting that a man from Fort Plain has been charged with Vehicular Manslaughter and Driving While Intoxicated in the fatal crash that occurred in the Town of Pittsfield on December 9. Around 2:06 am on Saturday, July 23,...
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they...
