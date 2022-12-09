Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Telemedicine Care Quality, Social Vulnerability Index Barriers Measured for Patients With Epilepsy
Abstracts from the American Epilepsy Society annual meeting show that telemedicine is capable of meeting the needs of patients with epilepsy, and that the patient portal accessibility for patients experiencing high social vulnerability index needs further research. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a swift shift to virtual care...
ajmc.com
DAA Therapy Linked With Improved Liver, Mortality Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C
Use of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment (without interferon) was shown to reduce liver and nonliver complications, as well as improve long-term overall survival among patients with chronic hepatitis C. Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment was associated with reduced liver and nonliver complications and improved long-term overall survival in patients with chronic...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
A nasal spray could be the key to treating sleep apnea
Researchers from Flinders University have tested for the first time a new drug for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the form of a nasal spray, according to a press release published by the institution on Thursday. Preventing upper airway collapse. The new method works to prevent the...
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
ajmc.com
Impact of Direct-Acting Antiviral Use for Chronic Hepatitis C on Health Care Costs in Medicaid: Economic Model Update
The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. Curative direct-acting antivirals for chronic hepatitis C provide a net economic benefit to Medicaid in less than 1 year. Cumulative savings to date have exceeded $15 billion. Am J Manag Care. 2022;28(12):In Press. _____. In our article published...
MedicalXpress
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
Experts urge caution when seeking alternative treatments for heart failure
It's tempting to follow the latest trend when it comes to healthcare, but for patients who live with heart failure, some alternative treatments could have serious consequences.
labroots.com
Study Finds CBD Does Not Reduce the Psychoactive High Caused by THC
Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London found no evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) reduces tetrahydrocannabinol’s (THC’s) negative effects. It is a commonly held belief that using cannabis that contains higher levels of CBD reduces the psychotic influence and memory problems caused by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but the study published in Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that altering the CBD:THC ratio in cannabis products does not significantly change THC’s negative effects.
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes: Exciting Innovations Shown for Precision Medicine, Research, and Technology in Dermatology
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of Dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on the advancement in precision medicine within dermatology and what role genetics, research, and immunology can have for care management going forward. Precision medicine is advancing quicker than...
psychologytoday.com
The Overlap Between Anorexia and Autism
Individuals with anorexia and autism commonly share a similar cognitive type. The overlap between individuals with anorexia and autism expands outside of the eating disorder pathology associated with anorexia. Individuals with anorexia and autism demonstrate similar difficulties with social interactions and rigid behaviors. Research is beginning to prove the overlap...
psychologytoday.com
Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment
Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
ajmc.com
Physical Activity Benefits People With SLE, but Many Do Not Meet WHO Guidelines
Aerobic capacity and cardiovascular risk both improve when people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) exercise regularly, according to a new systematic review. Physical activity (PA) has clear and abundant benefits for people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), according to a new systematic review published in Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism, but the study also found the patient group tends to exercise at lower rates than the general public.
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
L.A. Weekly
CBD And Older Adults
View the original article about CBD And Older Adults at CBD And Depression. Giving CBD to your senior family members can be helpful to control a wide range of common health issues they experience in a natural way. As this compound does not create any severe side effects, it can be a safe option for your loved ones. The use of CBD can help them to prevent and get relief from different chronic issues that are commonly found in seniors.
ajmc.com
Improved Patient-Reported Outcomes Shown With Mediterranean Diet in Parkinson Disease
Patients with Parkinson disease who adhered to Mediterranean (MEDI) and Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diets were associated with fewer patient-reported symptoms over time, in which the MIND diet showed greater reductions in symptom severity compared with MEDI. The Mediterranean (MEDI) and Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diets...
Comments / 0