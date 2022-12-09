ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ajmc.com

DAA Therapy Linked With Improved Liver, Mortality Outcomes in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis C

Use of direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment (without interferon) was shown to reduce liver and nonliver complications, as well as improve long-term overall survival among patients with chronic hepatitis C. Direct-acting antiviral (DAA) treatment was associated with reduced liver and nonliver complications and improved long-term overall survival in patients with chronic...
Medical News Today

The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
MedicalXpress

New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness

Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
New York Post

Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study

Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Interesting Engineering

A nasal spray could be the key to treating sleep apnea

Researchers from Flinders University have tested for the first time a new drug for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the form of a nasal spray, according to a press release published by the institution on Thursday. Preventing upper airway collapse. The new method works to prevent the...
MedicalXpress

Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders

Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
labroots.com

Study Finds CBD Does Not Reduce the Psychoactive High Caused by THC

Researchers from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London found no evidence that cannabidiol (CBD) reduces tetrahydrocannabinol’s (THC’s) negative effects. It is a commonly held belief that using cannabis that contains higher levels of CBD reduces the psychotic influence and memory problems caused by tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), but the study published in Neuropsychopharmacology suggests that altering the CBD:THC ratio in cannabis products does not significantly change THC’s negative effects.
ajmc.com

Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes: Exciting Innovations Shown for Precision Medicine, Research, and Technology in Dermatology

Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of Dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on the advancement in precision medicine within dermatology and what role genetics, research, and immunology can have for care management going forward. Precision medicine is advancing quicker than...
psychologytoday.com

The Overlap Between Anorexia and Autism

Individuals with anorexia and autism commonly share a similar cognitive type. The overlap between individuals with anorexia and autism expands outside of the eating disorder pathology associated with anorexia. Individuals with anorexia and autism demonstrate similar difficulties with social interactions and rigid behaviors. Research is beginning to prove the overlap...
psychologytoday.com

Psychotherapy for Schizophrenia: An Underutilized Treatment

Psychotherapy continues to play an important role in the management of schizophrenia. Many forms of psychotherapy exist, from psychodynamic therapy to cognitive remediation like cognitive enhancement therapy. A small percentage of schizophrenia patients are offered psychotherapy, which for some can make the difference between a poor and good outcome. Schizophrenia...
neurologylive.com

Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy

Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
ajmc.com

Physical Activity Benefits People With SLE, but Many Do Not Meet WHO Guidelines

Aerobic capacity and cardiovascular risk both improve when people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) exercise regularly, according to a new systematic review. Physical activity (PA) has clear and abundant benefits for people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), according to a new systematic review published in Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism, but the study also found the patient group tends to exercise at lower rates than the general public.
L.A. Weekly

CBD And Older Adults

View the original article about CBD And Older Adults at CBD And Depression. Giving CBD to your senior family members can be helpful to control a wide range of common health issues they experience in a natural way. As this compound does not create any severe side effects, it can be a safe option for your loved ones. The use of CBD can help them to prevent and get relief from different chronic issues that are commonly found in seniors.
ajmc.com

Improved Patient-Reported Outcomes Shown With Mediterranean Diet in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease who adhered to Mediterranean (MEDI) and Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diets were associated with fewer patient-reported symptoms over time, in which the MIND diet showed greater reductions in symptom severity compared with MEDI. The Mediterranean (MEDI) and Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diets...

