Bay News 9
Cannabis industry continues to face questions in New York
New York's retail cannabis industry is still in its infancy, but regulators are already making changes that are meant to enable home delivery. At the same time, lawmakers are worried the current penalties for selling cannabis without a license will undermine the burgeoning marketplace, which is expected to be a multibillion-dollar sector of the economy.
Bay News 9
Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
Bay News 9
A look at efforts to keep toys safe for children
For more than 30 years, the Florida PIRG Education Fund’s Trouble in Toyland reports have provided parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from toxics, choking hazards, privacy problems and other toy-related dangers. The reports have resulted in far fewer hazards today, but dangerous toys still...
Bay News 9
Revitalization efforts continue in downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Road work on Pennsylvania Avenue is slated to wrap up by the end of the week, bringing excitement to shopkeepers who hope the new streets will bring more foot traffic to their businesses. The repaving of roads and expansion of sidewalks are part of a...
Bay News 9
Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
Bay News 9
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching...
