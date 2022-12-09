With the recent influx of cooler weather starting to settle in, Henry County Fire Rescue wants to remind its residents of some key tips when using central and alternative heating methods in the home. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported that “heating equipment caused one in seven home structure fires (14%) that took place in 2014-2018 and 19% of home fire deaths.” Henry County Fire Rescue wants its residents to be safe and proactive when using heating equipment or systems and offers the following tips from the NFPA:

