Stockbridge, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Henry Parks and Recreation awarded

The Henry County Board of Commissioners recognized the County’s Parks and Recreation Department, which was recently named Georgia Recreation and Parks Association’s (GRPA) District 6 2022 Agency of the Year. Several outstanding Parks and Recreation employees were also honored by the GRPA during its annual statewide conference. The recognition came at the November 29 Commission meeting.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County As It Was

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Ferst Readers of Henry County attend summit in Griffin

Representatives from Ferst Readers of Henry County were among more than 60 leaders and Community Action Team members from Georgia, Alabama and Florida who met at Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin for their annual CAT summit this fall. The CAT summit is where Ferst Readers teams network, plan for...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Cooler weather tips for fire prevention

With the recent influx of cooler weather starting to settle in, Henry County Fire Rescue wants to remind its residents of some key tips when using central and alternative heating methods in the home. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported that “heating equipment caused one in seven home structure fires (14%) that took place in 2014-2018 and 19% of home fire deaths.” Henry County Fire Rescue wants its residents to be safe and proactive when using heating equipment or systems and offers the following tips from the NFPA:
HENRY COUNTY, GA

