ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing

By Adam Gorski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VtYgt_0jdDEq3Y00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2022, Hornsby stabbed 53-year-old Donnie D. Reese of Buffalo in the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street. Reese was taken to ECMC by ambulance but died from his injuries.

Hornsby will return for sentencing on Feb. 16. He continues to be held without bail.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested in connection with stabbing at BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo residents were arrested in connection with the stabbing that took place at Lydia T. Wright School of Excellence on Dec. 8, the Buffalo Police Department announced. Police say Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35, have both been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of […]
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, NY – Two women engaged in a fight at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89 were arrested after a stabbing incident at the school on Thursday, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said that at around 5:40 pm, a woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute inside the lobby of the school as a 31-year-old was signing her child out for the day. A physical altercation ensued, and the mother was stabbed in the back. Police filed charges against Diamond Gray, 34, and Dominique Gray, 35. Each was charged with one count of felony assault. The post Two adults charged after stabbing at Buffalo school appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report

BUFFALO, NY – A 27-year-old woman was pistolwhipped and a 51-year-old man was shot during a domestic incident in the area of Marine Drive and Erie Street in Buffalo on Wednesday. Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 11:30 pm to find 40-year-old Martin Zachary had assaulted the woman and shot the male victim. Both victims were taken to ECMC where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the police arrived, they placed Zachary under arrest. He was found to have a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson, the gun used during the assault. Zachary was charged with attempted The post Buffalo woman pistolwhipped, man shot during domestic assault, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot, killed overnight in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A woman was shot and killed overnight in Niagara Falls. The shooting happened sometime before 4:30 a.m., when a 35-year-old woman arrived at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be treated. She was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, and Niagara Falls Police responded as she received aid in the emergency room.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wesb.com

Jamestown Man Charged in Gerry Theft

A Jamestown man was charged in a Gerry theft Friday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department charged 30-year-old Mark J. McKay with petit larceny. McKay was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Gerry Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Noise Complaint Leads To Drug And Weapons Arrest In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An early morning noise complaint in Jamestown led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to a complaint of a loud vehicle running on Barrows Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday. During...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Woman stabbed after argument at BPS school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was stabbed in the school lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School just before 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to Buffalo Police. The women were reportedly involved in a dispute in the lobby prior to the stabbing, ending with one woman stabbing the other. The victim was taken to […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Three Walmart shoplifters arrested in Clarence.

On December 9, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Martin M. Santiago., 32, of Buffalo, NY, Ashley M. Johnson., 31, of Buffalo, NY and Terri J. Lowe., 31, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town...
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man pleads guilty for fatal Keppel Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Steven Tyler was previously indicted on one count of murder in the second degree for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Bashir Ingram. On Nov. 2, 2021, Tyler shot Ingram outside of a residence on […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Homeless Man Flees Police In Stolen Vehicle, Following Walmart Shoplifting

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old homeless man faces a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a stolen vehicle pursuit following a shoplifting incident at the Lakewood Walmart. On Saturday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., officers with Lakewood-Busti Police responded to the Fairmount Avenue superstore...
LAKEWOOD, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy