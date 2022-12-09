Buffalo man pleads guilty to fatal metro station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday on a charge tied to a fatal stabbing at an NFTA metro rail station, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Contrelle Hornsby, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2022, Hornsby stabbed 53-year-old Donnie D. Reese of Buffalo in the NFTA Metro Rail Utica station on Main Street near East Utica Street. Reese was taken to ECMC by ambulance but died from his injuries.

Hornsby will return for sentencing on Feb. 16. He continues to be held without bail.

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .