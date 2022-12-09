Read full article on original website
Related
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
2 Reasons Paying Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement May Not Be the Best Move
It's generally advised to pay off all your debts -- including your mortgage -- before you retire. But under certain circumstances, this might not be the right financial decision for you. Find Out: 6...
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in...
6 Things To Do Now if You Want To Retire at 62
Retiring early is easy to talk about, hard to plan for and even harder to do -- but with a little sacrificing and strategizing right now, you just might be able to pull it off. By retiring at 62, you...
State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends
Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
CNET
Social Security Payments for December: When To Expect Your Check
The Social Security Administration started disbursing December payments this week. We'll explain below how the timing of Social Security payments work. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social Security cost-of-living benefit increase for 2023. The letter will have details about your individual benefit rate increase for next year -- or you can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.
Will the Age for Required IRA Withdrawals Go Up in 2023?
The answer depends on what happens in Washington.
Collecting Social Security but Coming Out of Retirement? 3 Things Worth Noting
Inflation is wreaking havoc on Americans' financial lives, and retirees -- many of whom live on a fixed income -- are acutely feeling the pain. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim...
Common Retirement Questions: Should I Roll My 401(k) Over into an IRA?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses another common retirement question: Should I roll my 401(k) over into an IRA?. Anspach says that she likes to discuss this question...
Early Retirement Pros and Cons
Early retirement pros and cons. I remember working another 20-hour day in my IT job wishing I could retire at 38 years old. Then I got sick for about a week and thought to myself, “Man daytime TV sucks.”
4 Ways Taxes Could Burst Your Retirement Bubble (and What to Do About Them)
When people think about retirement planning, they tend to put their focus on saving and investing so they have a nice nest egg when they quit working. And that’s a great place to start. But it’s also important to pay attention to how taxes affect your retirement savings and any other sources of income you’ll tap into once you reach retirement.
NBC Miami
As a Record 8.7% Social Security Cost-Of-Living Increase Starts in 2023, Here's What Beneficiaries Should Look for in Annual Statements
Social Security beneficiaries will soon see bigger checks to help them cope with record high inflation. As Social Security statements roll in, you should troubleshoot for errors that can cost you. Also keep in mind that higher income this year may affect your income taxes and Medicare premium surcharges in...
How to Decide if You Should Roll Over an Old 401(k) or Leave it Alone
Despite signs of a slowing labor market, Americans — especially younger ones — are still job-hopping. According to a recent Prudential Pulse survey, roughly one-third of millennials have changed jobs since the pandemic began. Among Generation Z workers, nearly half have switched employers, and 18% have been through more than one job change during this time frame.
8 Purchases Everyone Approaching Retirement Should Make
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsAdvice: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach...
How To Retire With No Savings
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about half of Americans ages 55-66 have no retirement savings at all. If you're one of them, you're facing an uphill battle as you look toward life beyond your...
TechCrunch
How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?
After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
NBC Miami
Student Loan Forgiveness Could Fall Through for 30 Million Borrowers. If It Does, Consider These 4 Relief Options
If the legal challenges to Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness prove successful, many borrowers will likely be in need of other relief measures. The existing policies include options for deferring payments if you're financially struggling and, in the most extreme cases, filing for bankruptcy. After President Joe Biden's historic announcement...
NBC Miami
Heat Pumps Are an Energy Upgrade for Homeowners That's Becoming a Climate and Financial Winner
Heat pumps are as much as five times more efficient than traditional home heating and cooling systems. Incentives being offered through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, as well as state and local government support, make this energy upgrade more financially attractive to homeowners. A heat pump can...
Comments / 0