WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Grizzly Bear Chases Herd Of Wild Canadian Horses In Crazy Trail Cam Footage
Earlier this year, a network of trailcams set up in Central Alberta, Canada by Help Alberta Wildies Society captured one of the craziest videos I’ve ever seen. The cameras were set up to monitor the remaining population of wild horses in Alberta, which is facing a serious decline from both natural causes and large predators.
Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence
In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
Polar Bear Takes Out Walrus, Has To Fight Another Polar Bear To Keep It
There’s always a video popping up that makes me think nature can’t get anymore crazy. Then we go to the great white north and have a frozen wasteland where hardly anything can survive. Nature is crazy even where its above freezing temperatures and the animals are still fighting...
Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch
Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
All White Grizzly Bear Spotted Wandering Along In Canadian Rockies
That’s all I really have to say about this one. Grizzly bears are one of the most majestic animals in the world when they are completely average for their species. Their fur is an amazing brown and their size makes them just a gorgeous animal. These bears are at...
Man Caught in Snowstorm Swears He Saw a Yeti Dash Across the Road and Hide
It runs across the road and hides in the snow.
Two Grizzly Bears Fight Over Salmon On Alaskan Waterfall, Before One Takes A Big Ol’ Leap Off
Bears just being bears is always fun to watch. Brown bears in Alaska are a staple. People travel for miles and miles to see the large groups of bears that gather near waterbodies to eat the large salmon that inhabit the waters. A salmon is like gold to a bear....
Brave Whitetail Deer Goes Head-To-Head With A Bull Elk… & Wins
Every once in a while, something gets thrown at you that is so unexpected and out of the ordinary that you can’t even comprehend what occurred. This is one of those moments. Members of the deer family typically only show aggression towards that of their own kind and predators.
Deer Freaks Out When Squirrel Jumps On Its Face At The Bird Feeder
Well, this isn’t your typical backyard. In fact, I’ve never heard of anything happening like this. Which kind of comes as a surprise given the fact that deer will always try to eat bird feed, a snack that squirrels tend to love so much. A deer on average...
Idaho Mountain Lion Goes Full Send From The Top Of A Tree, Sticks The Landing Perfectly
I guess even wild cats land on their feet all the time. It makes sense a wild cat would be better at landing on their feet than most given that mountain lions love using trees to their advantage and would be prepared to fall a little farther than most creatures.
Hunter Captures Wild Video Of Bobcat Launching Sneak Attack On Unsuspecting Deer
The thought of a bobcat going after a deer just doesn’t seem to make sense to me. A large bobcat can weigh up to 30-pounds, while a doe averages around 100-pounds. That’s a size difference large enough for a person to assume that they just don’t clash much. But you what they say about making assumptions…
'Snowbird' returns to Wisconsin; common this time of year
MILWAUKEE - If you've gone for a walk on a cold Wisconsin day odds are you've seen or heard one of our most common birds this time of year. But what is it?. This is a dark-eyed junco – otherwise known as the literal "snowbird" – comes and goes with the colder months of the year and is highly adaptive to numerous habitats. While many songbirds head much farther south to avoid harsh winters, the junco happily sticks around in the Upper Midwest.
Northern Plains tribes bring back their wild 'relatives' — endangered foxes and ferrets
Native species such as swift foxes and black-footed ferrets wiped out from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in Montana are being reintroduced.
Incredibly Chunky Bear Tries Its Best to Cross the Road: VIDEO
You’ve heard of chickens crossing the road, but have you heard of chunky bears crossing the asphalt? Some Yellowstone National Park visitors captured quite a sight when a large bear made its way across a road. In the video, the chunky bear is minding its own business and crossing...
WATCH: Bobcat Comes Out of Nowhere to Snag Squirrel in Snowy Backyard
Capturing Mother Nature at work, a camera caught a video of a bobcat coming out of nowhere to snag a squirrel in a snowy backyard. In the video, which was posted on Instagram, viewers can see the squirrel sitting on a patio railing when the bobcat came out of nowhere and pounced on it. The squirrel really didn’t see it coming. The feline snagged the small creature and ran off with it.
Coyote Goes Full Send and Cliff Jumps Into a Gorge
Coyotes have a creepy ability to climb. If you live in a residential area where coyotes have been spotted, you know the measures you have to take to protect any of your small pets. You know to keep your eye out for coyote scat. In this video, there are people traveling on water and there is a near-vertical cliff face on the right-hand side.
The Strange Case of Disappearing Youth
You could have knocked me over with a feather. That is if I had any feathers. The way this past fall turkey season has gone I didn’t seem to have any feathers, or turkeys. O well, no problem, it was a beautiful morning I would just trot back up the hill to where I had my trusty bicycle parked and easily pedal the four miles back to the house. (When you’re fifteen years old that ain’t nothin’) Probably get in some bank fishing on the river this afternoon.
The 12 types of Yaktrax – which is best for frozen pursuits?
We walk you through the different types of Yaktrax to help you choose the best kind for your winter escapades
