Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Massive Bull Elk Take a Fatal Fall After Tripping Over a Fence

In November 2015, a big bull elk died in brutal fashion—and David Cross was there to film it. In a video posted to YouTube, a herd of elk runs through field of sagebrush, across a gravel road, and then hurdles over a fence. The video is pretty inconspicuous at first; Most of the animals make the jump over the fence relatively easily. But about 20 seconds in, a giant bull elk runs across the road and then clips its front feet on the top of the fence before flipping forward directly onto its head. The 6×7 elk thrashes its legs briefly before going still. See it for yourself below.
WYOMING STATE
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Finds Whole Family Of Mountain Lions On His Porch

Mountain lions are some of the most feared predators in our forest and there’s a good reason for it. They are trained killers who attack quickly using their leaping ability, speed and powerful bite to their advantage. They often take down their prey fast, grabbing onto their neck and holding their jaws tight until it’s all over.
CONIFER, CO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Snowbird' returns to Wisconsin; common this time of year

MILWAUKEE - If you've gone for a walk on a cold Wisconsin day odds are you've seen or heard one of our most common birds this time of year. But what is it?. This is a dark-eyed junco – otherwise known as the literal "snowbird" – comes and goes with the colder months of the year and is highly adaptive to numerous habitats. While many songbirds head much farther south to avoid harsh winters, the junco happily sticks around in the Upper Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bobcat Comes Out of Nowhere to Snag Squirrel in Snowy Backyard

Capturing Mother Nature at work, a camera caught a video of a bobcat coming out of nowhere to snag a squirrel in a snowy backyard. In the video, which was posted on Instagram, viewers can see the squirrel sitting on a patio railing when the bobcat came out of nowhere and pounced on it. The squirrel really didn’t see it coming. The feline snagged the small creature and ran off with it.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
a-z-animals.com

Coyote Goes Full Send and Cliff Jumps Into a Gorge

Coyotes have a creepy ability to climb. If you live in a residential area where coyotes have been spotted, you know the measures you have to take to protect any of your small pets. You know to keep your eye out for coyote scat. In this video, there are people traveling on water and there is a near-vertical cliff face on the right-hand side.
Lootpress

The Strange Case of Disappearing Youth

You could have knocked me over with a feather. That is if I had any feathers. The way this past fall turkey season has gone I didn’t seem to have any feathers, or turkeys. O well, no problem, it was a beautiful morning I would just trot back up the hill to where I had my trusty bicycle parked and easily pedal the four miles back to the house. (When you’re fifteen years old that ain’t nothin’) Probably get in some bank fishing on the river this afternoon.

