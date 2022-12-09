Read full article on original website
Related
Consumers Are Abandoning Toyota And Honda For Rival EVs
Toyota and Honda owners are abandoning ship for brands with more electric vehicle offerings, such as Tesla and Hyundai, says a new S&P Global Mobility report. Both Japanese automakers have been left behind in the drive to electric mobility. Toyota's sole EV offering, the bZ4X, had a poor start and was mired in controversy after it was found that its wheels could come off under hard braking. Honda hasn't sold an electric vehicle since the Clarity EV went west, but that's set to change with the arrival of the 2024 Prologue SUV.
conceptcarz.com
Europe's Best-Selling Pickup Goes Platinum; New Ford Ranger Model Lifts Luxury to New Levels
• Range-topping new Ranger Platinum version of the region's market-leading pickup sets a new standard for luxury in the segment. •Ranger Platinum's premium interior, advanced connectivity, and powerful new Ford 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel deliver comfort with refined performance and towing ability. •Commanding and contemporary Ranger Platinum is available to order...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Reportedly Mulling Amarok-Based Electric SUV
Volkswagen could reconsider its decision to make an SUV model based on its Amarok pickup since it would apparently be necessary to justify developing electric vehicles on this platform. According to a recent report, the manufacturer would need to sell the Amarok not only as a pickup, but also as an SUV (a body style with much wider appeal) if it were to turn these models into EVs.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
The Verge
Ford is demanding its dealers get serious about EVs — two-thirds say they’re in
Many barriers are holding up the automotive industry’s wide-scale transition to electric vehicles. Getting battery costs down, getting range up, and convincing car buyers to break up with gasoline for good are just some of the more commonly known ones. But there’s also one very powerful group that hasn’t been much help so far: the car dealers.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s next-gen MEB+ platform offers faster charging, 125 miles of added range
Volkswagen Group has shared a progress update outlining the development of its upcoming MEB+ EV platform. What was originally thought to be an upgrade to its current EV platform will actually arrive as the German automaker’s next-generation EV backbone. Volkswagen reaffirmed previous range improvements but also shared new details on upcoming models we can expect to see use this technology in the future. Here’s the latest.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
Vietnam's VinFast SUVs Are Officially On Their Way To The US
At the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, Vietnamese automaker VinFast told CarBuzz it would officially start selling cars in the United States. VinFast will follow through on that promise, as the first batch of vehicles is currently on a ship heading toward a port in California. The first 999 units of the 2023 VinFast VF 8 electric crossover were loaded onto the Silver Queen charter ship and will arrive in the US 20 days after leaving the MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.
electrek.co
Toyota seeks suppliers to support new strategy to better compete with EV leaders
After seeing the success and demand automakers like Tesla and BYD are having with electric vehicles, Toyota is reportedly looking to grab its share. Toyota is set to make significant adjustments to its EV strategy in its upcoming meeting with suppliers next year. Anyone following the auto industry’s transition to...
electrek.co
Tesla unveils new biggest Megapack project in Europe
Tesla has unveiled a new giant Megapack project In Belgium that it is now the biggest Megapack project in continental Europe and one of the biggest energy storage projects on the whole continent. Megapack projects have been popping up left and right lately. Tesla’s biggest energy storage product has quickly...
Jalopnik
Nearly 2,000 Ford Dealers Buy Into EVs
Around two-thirds of Ford’s dealer network in the U.S. has signed up for the company’s electric-vehicle certification program, the price of batteries for electric cars is on the rise for the first time in over 10 years, and United Airlines is looking at Delta’s pilots’ contract as the template. These stories and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
electrek.co
The best stocking stuffers for the electric bike rider (or regular cyclist) in your life
Sure, we’d all love a new e-bike for Christmas. Or for Hanukkah. Or Kwanzaa, Chinese New Year, Las Posadas, Boxing Day, or did I miss any other good winter holidays? The point is, an electric bike would be great, but it’s those other small accessories that can really help make the ride even better. So here are some of the smaller but no less important pieces of cycling gear I’ve been testing this year, which just might make a great stocking (or latke) stuffer for the cyclist in your life.
fox56news.com
Crossover (CUV) Vs. SUV: What’s the difference?
) — You’ve likely heard vehicles referred to as SUVs, crossovers, CUVs, and crossover SUVs. While crossovers and SUVs are technically not the same, the terms are often used interchangeably. This can lead to confusion and raises some important questions. For example, what makes a vehicle a crossover,...
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) scraps plans to build electric vans with Mercedes Benz for now
EV maker Rivian (RIVN) is setting aside its plans to build electric vans with Mercedes-Benz to double down on its personal and commercial EVs. Rivian suspends plans to build electric vans with Mercedes. Rivian and Mercedes-Benz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in September to establish a joint venture to...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Comments / 1