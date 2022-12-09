Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Does This Chevrolet Concept Preview A New Camaro?
Even though the current generation Chevrolet Camaro received an extensive facelift in 2016, the model is still based on a 2009 design. So it's probably about time for a successor model. But General Motors remains silent about a new generation Camaro, focusing instead on its electric offensive with 30 new models by 2025. Now, however, Chevrolet has unveiled a concept for a four-door coupe in China, raising hopes for a new Camaro for the North American market.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
gmauthority.com
GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement
Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
Jalopnik
The Hybrid, All-Wheel Drive 2023 Corvette E-Ray Leaked Online Overnight
Last night some keen-eyed Corvette fans on corvetteforum.com, midenginecorvetteforum.com and other sites noticed that a visualizer for the upcoming 2024 Corvette E-Ray hybrid had inadvertently gone live on the Chevy website. The visualizer allowed users to play around with new color combos and options for the hybrid, all-wheel drive C8 variant that will be the most revolutionary ‘Vette ever. The visualizer has since been taken down, but the E-Ray lives on in screenshots posted online.
insideevs.com
GM Rumored To Consider Escalade, Camaro EV Sub-Brands
Following as-yet-unconfirmed reports that General Motors plans to turn Corvette into its own brand offering all-electric four-door and SUV models by mid-decade, a similar rumor regarding the Camaro and Escalade is now doing the rounds online. More specifically, Car and Driver claims the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Escalade are the...
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Camaro Could Become EV Sub-Brand
The fate of the Chevy Camaro nameplate is somewhat uncertain, with the current sixth-generation model slated to sunset in 2023 for the 2024-model-year, and no seventh-generation model currently in development. Now, however, it was recently reported that GM may be moving to leverage the Chevy Camaro name for a new all-electric sub-brand.
2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars
American cars aren't usually the poster children for reliability. But two Chevy models have proved to be reliable this year. The post 2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Our Bad. Chevy Accidently Leaked Photos of the 2024 Corvette Hybrid
Images of the much-anticipated E-Ray appeared on Chevy's website before the automaker noticed the mistake and took them down.
insideevs.com
2024 Ram 1500 Revolution Rendering Is A Look Into The Future
The last of the Big Three US automakers to launch its own electric pickup is Ram, with the 1500 Revolution EV expected to debut in 2024. It will challenge the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and the Ford F-150 Lightning, as well as other trucks from smaller manufacturers, and it also promises to bring class-leading specs to the table.
The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades
The 2024 Ford F-150 will have a new look and possibly updated tech. See what to expect has the 2024 Ford F-150 gets a refresh. The post The 2024 Ford F-150 Is Already Gaining Fresh Upgrades appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Ordering a giant cement mixer electric truck online is the future, today
Laggards beware: no transportation industry is safe from electrification. It’s going to drag you, kicking and screaming if necessary, into the future. That’s true whether we’re talking about planes, trains or automobiles, or even cement mixers. And not only are electric cement mixers now a thing, but you can order one straight from China. Learn all about it in this week’s edition of the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
Carscoops
New Ford Mach-E Coupe, Corvette EV, And Tesla Roadster Coming Soon Says Forecaster
We all might be excited about new cars that are coming out in 2023, but automakers themselves have a roadmap that goes far further into the future. Many have a plan for the next generation of a model as the current one is coming out. Now, one firm that specializes in predicting model roadmaps says that we have a lot of great cars to look forward to soon.
MotorTrend Magazine
What Is a 6-71 Roots Blower? 406-Inch Small-Block Chevy
Sure, there are lots of ways to add boost to your engine, but nothing says hot rod more than a classic 6-71 Roots blower. Great question—but first, a bit of history. The GMC blower, known as a Roots blower, evolved from a design developed by Francis and Philander Roots of Indiana in the 1850s to pump water, but it turned out that it was great at moving gasses as well as fluids. A Roots blower can have two, three, or even four lobes, but the GMC diesel blowers that were adapted to hot-rodding used a three-lobe arrangement. Referred to as a positive-displacement blower, the unit will move its approximate displacement with each revolution, so there's no net internal pressurization in the blower itself; it all happens after the blower.
Here's Why The Chevy 350 Is One Of The Most Popular Engines Ever Made
The Chevy 350 V8, GM's ubiquitous engine, has stood the test of time better than nearly every other automotive part to date.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
