Kate Winslet Says There’s Power in Aging: ‘Women Become More Sexy’ in ‘Their 40s’

By Robyn Merrett
 4 days ago
Winslet attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival, May 2022. Simone Comi/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Life is "too flipping short" to worry about aging, according to Kate Winslet . The actress opened up about embracing her changing appearance and why there's "power" in getting older.

"I'm 47, there are bits that don't do what you want them to do anymore," the Titanic star said during her Thursday, December 8, interview on BBC Radio 4 's "Woman's Hour." She continued: "There's something kind of fab about going, 'Oh well, that's just the way it is, isn't it?'"

Winslet went on to share that she wants women to stop pushing the narrative that the prime of their life ends when you get to 40. "I think women come into their 40s, certainly mid-40s, thinking, 'Oh well, this is the beginning of the decline and things start to change and fade and slide in directions that I don't want them to go in anymore.' And I've just decided no."

She further explained that as women get older, "We become more woman, more powerful, more sexy. We grow into ourselves more, we have the opportunity to speak and speak our mind and not be afraid of what people think of us, not care what we look like quite so much. I think it's amazing."

Winslet added: "Let's go girls, let's just be in our power. Why not?"

Winslet's stance on aging is something she wants to emphasize through her work. In the first episode of I Am 's season 3, she portrays Ruth — a concerned mother who struggles to help her daughter not be so heavily influenced by social media. On camera, the Labor Day star opted to go without makeup in hopes of capturing authenticity.

"I care passionately about highlighting issues that need to be talked about that perhaps people find hard to talk about," she said on the "Woman's Hour," noting: "And not shying away from truly looking like a hot mess a lot of the time. I mean, who puts on make-up while they’re doing the school run? I don’t.”

There's no denying that Winslet looks as good as ever. Ahead of her BBC Radio appearance, the Oscar winner attended the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in London on Tuesday, December 6, in a dress she first wore seven years ago . (Winslet stars in the upcoming film alongside Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver.)

Winslet at the 'Avatar The Way Of Water Premiere' , London, 2022. Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Winslet was a must-see on the red carpet in the dazzling halter dress by Badgley Mischka. The frock featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a gorgeous crystal design at the bodice. She paired the gown with dangling earrings and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo. For her glam, the U.K. native donned dainty lashes and a soft pink lip.

Winslet first wore the floor-length stunner in 2015 at the premiere of The Dressmaker . That night, she rocked her hair in a similar updo, but opted for a middle part instead of the voluminous combover she sported on Tuesday. At the time, The Holiday star completed the look with diamond-drop earrings and dark nail polish.

