Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Metro Makes Route Cuts Amid Driver Shortage
Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Starting last week, Green Bay Metro cut the number of times buses will run on route 6, which includes stops at the ADRC, Festivals Foods, and the Courthouse, and route 7, which stops at the V.A. Clinic and the UWGB library.
seehafernews.com
Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc
Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
wearegreenbay.com
Bar & grill in Green Bay hosts tree lighting ceremony to raise money for homeless shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A special tree lighting ceremony in Green Bay helped to share the warmth of the season with those less fortunate on Saturday. The Black Sheep Bar and Grill hosted a tree lighting ceremony to help benefit Green Bay’s Freedom House homeless shelter. There...
UPMATTERS
‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’: Northeast Wisconsin hosts multiple holiday events
(WFRV) – Recently multiple holiday events took place across Wisconsin. This is the first time Andrea Murray, and her husband are displaying their Doughnuts for Dogs booth at the holiday market in downtown Green Bay. Murray says the fourth annual event is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while investing in the community.
wearegreenbay.com
Pamperin Park playground items up for auction, anticipation for rebuild begins
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 25 years, a favorite Brown County playground will be undergoing some massive changes, and locals have a unique opportunity to bid on a keepsake from the park to call their own. Pamperin Park has been a staple of the Green Bay area for...
seehafernews.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
UPMATTERS
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
seehafernews.com
WIAA Football Only Realignment Proposal Under Consideration
The WIAA Football Only Realignment Task Force met recently and came up with a wide-ranging plan that would impact a number of local and area schools. Under the realignment proposal for the 2024-’25 school year, Manitowoc Lincoln would be in a group of conference teams including reigning state champion Kimberly, Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay East, Hortonville, Kaukauna, and Sheboygan South.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Public Works and Finance Committees to Gather Together Today
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled to start the week in Manitowoc County. There will be a joint meeting of the Public Works and Finance Committees at 4:30 this evening at the County Office Complex. After hearing comments from the public, the group will approve the purchase of the...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss Front Yard Gardening Pilot Program Proposal
There is only one meeting on the calendar in the City of Two Rivers today. The Plan Commission will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 5:30 p.m. with only one item on their agenda. The group is slated to review an Environmental Advisory Board (EAB) Pilot Program...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
Appleton community members reminisce on a former disco club
The former Fire Alarm club building was torn down, and community members took to Facebook to reminisce on their disco days.
seehafernews.com
MPSD to Discuss 2023-24 Calendar, Addition of Two New Positions
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is scheduled to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 5:30 p.m. They will start by looking over the Residency in Teacher Education program before discussing the creation of a...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
seehafernews.com
UW Varsity Band to Perform in Sheboygan in February
The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be coming to Sheboygan later this winter. The band, which has been around since 1885, will perform at the Weill Center on February 26th. Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Food Bank Deems Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk a Success
Last month’s Holiday Lights Hunger Run/Walk put on by the Sheboygan County Food Bank has been deemed a major success. In fact, according to the organization, $80,000 was raised by 2,328 participants, which is a record for the food bank. 82 groups and teams participated on the cold windy...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers
PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
seehafernews.com
Local Chief Discusses Candle Fire Safety
Candles may be pretty to look at, but they are a cause of house fires and home fire deaths. With Christmas and the New Year’s holiday coming up, Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser address the topic during a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program. He suggested...
Comments / 0