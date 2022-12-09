ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

seehafernews.com

Green Bay Metro Makes Route Cuts Amid Driver Shortage

Commuters in Green Bay are going to see fewer public transit buses on the roads. Starting last week, Green Bay Metro cut the number of times buses will run on route 6, which includes stops at the ADRC, Festivals Foods, and the Courthouse, and route 7, which stops at the V.A. Clinic and the UWGB library.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc

Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

WIAA Football Only Realignment Proposal Under Consideration

The WIAA Football Only Realignment Task Force met recently and came up with a wide-ranging plan that would impact a number of local and area schools. Under the realignment proposal for the 2024-’25 school year, Manitowoc Lincoln would be in a group of conference teams including reigning state champion Kimberly, Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay East, Hortonville, Kaukauna, and Sheboygan South.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

MPSD to Discuss 2023-24 Calendar, Addition of Two New Positions

The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is scheduled to gather this evening. They will be in the Board Room in the District Office Building on Lindbergh Drive at 5:30 p.m. They will start by looking over the Residency in Teacher Education program before discussing the creation of a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

UW Varsity Band to Perform in Sheboygan in February

The University of Wisconsin Varsity Band will be coming to Sheboygan later this winter. The band, which has been around since 1885, will perform at the Weill Center on February 26th. Each season the University of Wisconsin Band reaches Badger fans across the state and beyond – from UW Marching...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers

PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Chief Discusses Candle Fire Safety

Candles may be pretty to look at, but they are a cause of house fires and home fire deaths. With Christmas and the New Year’s holiday coming up, Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Blaser address the topic during a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program. He suggested...
MANITOWOC, WI

