FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen can lose more than just a game this Sunday
The Buffalo Bills (9-3) and the New York Jets (7-5) may have the most important game of the day. At the moment, the Bills are first in the division and first in the AFC, while Jets are third in the division, seventh in the division. New York is currently a...
Are Dolphins serious? Miami used these in LA’s dome ahead of Bills game in freezing Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins have hit a rough patch in what has been a strong 2022 season, dropping their second game in a row on the west coast on Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins’ offense was cold on the field, but it was turning up the heat on the sidelines.
wearebuffalo.net
Historic Snow Game Possible for Dolphins at Bills This Saturday
The Buffalo Bills won their 10th game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20-12. It wasn't a pretty game but the Jets do have a great defense and seem to be the kryptonite for the Bills offense, more so than any other team.
Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...
McDermott happy with new faces making plays
The Buffalo Bills hosted the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday with the hopes of winning a second-straight divisional matchup, and fourth win in-a-row. Josh Schmit has more from head coach Sean McDermott’s postgame comments:
Wake Up! Wags: Nugget
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Nugget. You can watch the full segment above. For more on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
Phase one of renovations to the future Ralph Wilson Park underway
It's a project that promises to change the face of the queen city. The former LaSalle Park will undergo a multi-year, multi-million dollars transformation to become "Ralph Wilson Park."
hotnewhiphop.com
Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, Elcamino & Heem Drop “We Here”
The Black Soprano Family is bringing more and more talent out of Buffalo, New York. The Griselda off-shoot, led by Benny the Butcher, has just released a new track. Heem, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, and Benny the Butcher himself spit on “We Here,” the latest from the Black Soprano Family. Over a chilled-out but still sharp beat, each MC delivers cold and confident bars about their success. They’ve been riding high off of it from releases like their Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama.
