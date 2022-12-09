ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen can lose more than just a game this Sunday

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) and the New York Jets (7-5) may have the most important game of the day. At the moment, the Bills are first in the division and first in the AFC, while Jets are third in the division, seventh in the division. New York is currently a...
wearebuffalo.net

Historic Snow Game Possible for Dolphins at Bills This Saturday

The Buffalo Bills won their 10th game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20-12. It wasn't a pretty game but the Jets do have a great defense and seem to be the kryptonite for the Bills offense, more so than any other team.
New York Post

Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills

ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...
WGR550

McDermott happy with new faces making plays

The Buffalo Bills hosted the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday with the hopes of winning a second-straight divisional matchup, and fourth win in-a-row. Josh Schmit has more from head coach Sean McDermott’s postgame comments:
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Nugget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Nugget. You can watch the full segment above. For more on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
hotnewhiphop.com

Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, Elcamino & Heem Drop “We Here”

The Black Soprano Family is bringing more and more talent out of Buffalo, New York. The Griselda off-shoot, led by Benny the Butcher, has just released a new track. Heem, Elcamino, Rick Hyde, and Benny the Butcher himself spit on “We Here,” the latest from the Black Soprano Family. Over a chilled-out but still sharp beat, each MC delivers cold and confident bars about their success. They’ve been riding high off of it from releases like their Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama.
