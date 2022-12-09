ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Man sentenced for driving truck at boy

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man gets 14 months in state jail for repeatedly driving a truck at a boy before plowing through a fence and crashing into a barn. William Newman pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to child endangerment according to records. An affidavit reads the incident took place on East College […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests man for assault with knife

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after an altercation at a bar allegedly left one person with a knife wound. Officers responded to the incident around 9 p.m. at a bar in the 4000 block of Rhea Road. Witnesses reportedly told police the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Wright, was wielding a knife and somehow assaulted the victim with it.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, we will have foggy conditions to start the day. We will have a high of 60 with off-and-on showers chances throughout the day. Monday night, a line of storms will develop. Some of these storms may be severe. Hail and high winds are the primary threat. However, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Hooters throws final car show & toy drive of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Bows, jingle bells, mini Christmas trees, and wreaths are just a few of the things people decorated their cars with. After six successful car shows and toy drives, families and kids got one last chance to get in the Christmas spirit, while raising money for Scotland Park Elementary and local families. Music, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
waurikanewsjournal.com

Jefferson County Sheriff Jail Report

Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant. Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence. Arrested 11/30/22. Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Day breaks. City facilities will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Friday, Jan. 2, 2023 for New Year’s Day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
APACHE, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- Severe weather update

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front tomorrow brings a delayed drop in temperatures and the possibility of some December severe weather. Throughout tonight we keep cloudy skies. Winds are light form the south at 5-15 mph. The cloud cover hangs on through tomorrow, as the passage of a cold front brings storms along the boundary.
LAWTON, OK
Mix 97.9 FM

Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted

"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Mother arrested after children test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

