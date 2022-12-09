Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced for driving truck at boy
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man gets 14 months in state jail for repeatedly driving a truck at a boy before plowing through a fence and crashing into a barn. William Newman pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to child endangerment according to records. An affidavit reads the incident took place on East College […]
Wichita Falls Police Seeking Info On Burglary of Family Dollar
Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls could use your help solving yet another burglary here in town. The latest happened at the Family Dollar located in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Back on Friday, December 2nd, an unknown male was seen on video going into the store after breaking the glass in the front door.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD arrests man for assault with knife
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man Sunday night after an altercation at a bar allegedly left one person with a knife wound. Officers responded to the incident around 9 p.m. at a bar in the 4000 block of Rhea Road. Witnesses reportedly told police the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Wright, was wielding a knife and somehow assaulted the victim with it.
kswo.com
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rumors have been flying across Cotton County as the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for Grady “Bruce” Benson, the man who suddenly went missing in November. Days after a Silver Alert was issued for Benson, the OSBI took over the...
Severe storms bring overnight tornado risk Monday
There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes for most of Texoma Monday night going into Tuesday.
newschannel6now.com
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Monday, we will have foggy conditions to start the day. We will have a high of 60 with off-and-on showers chances throughout the day. Monday night, a line of storms will develop. Some of these storms may be severe. Hail and high winds are the primary threat. However, a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.
Hooters throws final car show & toy drive of the year
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Bows, jingle bells, mini Christmas trees, and wreaths are just a few of the things people decorated their cars with. After six successful car shows and toy drives, families and kids got one last chance to get in the Christmas spirit, while raising money for Scotland Park Elementary and local families. Music, […]
Details emerge in armed robbery at Jolly Truck Stop
At the time the robbery was committed on Thanksgiving Day, Ayala was at large on two separate charges stemming from an earlier incident that also took place at the Jolly Truck Stop.
Wichita Falls Christmas and New Year’s Day trash schedule
Officials with the City of Wichita Falls Monday announced adjusted trash pickup schedules for the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day.
waurikanewsjournal.com
Jefferson County Sheriff Jail Report
Cummins, James Ray of Oklahoma City, OK; DOB 7/31/80; Jefferson County Warrant. Delaney, Lee Adam of Terral, OK; DOB 8/6/81; Domestic Assault and Battery, Motion to Revoke – Threaten to perform act of violence. Arrested 11/30/22. Emberling, Joshua Dewayne of Ringling, OK; DOB 12/31/97; Domestic Assault and Battery by...
newschannel6now.com
City of Wichita Falls releases holiday trash schedule
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls has released the trash schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s Day breaks. City facilities will be closed for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, as well as Friday, Jan. 2, 2023 for New Year’s Day.
kswo.com
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
Police pinch pair of porch pirates
Police said they caught two people with long arrest records in the act of stealing packages off porches.
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Severe weather update
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front tomorrow brings a delayed drop in temperatures and the possibility of some December severe weather. Throughout tonight we keep cloudy skies. Winds are light form the south at 5-15 mph. The cloud cover hangs on through tomorrow, as the passage of a cold front brings storms along the boundary.
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
kswo.com
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
Mother arrested after children test positive for meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother has been arrested after she and her children tested positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Aug. 25. 2022, Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about an open case involving a mother, Ashley Bray, and her two children, ages 2, and 4. […]
newschannel6now.com
Residents share concerns over new Dollar General driveway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Turtle Creek Road residents expressed concern Tuesday over a driveway entry for a new Dollar General. It’s being built on Seymour Highway. The concern is how the driveway comes out onto Turtle Creek Road. The Wichita Falls City Council met Tuesday morning and heard...
Comments / 0